IRENE – Tyce Ortman led Canistota/Freeman to a 50-0 shutout victory over the Intere-Wakonda Eagles in prep football action on Friday.
Ortman threw for 73 yards and two touchdowns while running for 64 yards and two additional touchdowns in the victory. Noah Kleinsasser would also finish with both a rushing and receiving touchdown while teammate Isiah Robertson rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown.
For the Eagles,, Connor Libby thre for 77 yards and Christian Anderson had five and a half tackles in the loss.
Canistota/Freeman will travel to Castlewood next Friday. The Eagles will look for their first win of the season next Friday when they travel to Howard.
CANISTOTA/FREEMAN (4-1) 22 20 8 0 – 50
IRENE-WAKONDA (0-5) 0 0 0 0 – 0
Parkston 27, TDAACDC 8
PARKSTON — Cole Prunty passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Parkston past the Tripp-Delmont-Armour-Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thunderhawks in prep football action on Friday.
Prunty passed for 59 yards and rushed for 145 yards for Parkston. He found Max Scott for two touchdown passes and Ethan Poore for another in the victory.
Trey Sparks rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Thunderhawks. Cade Faulkner passed for 67 yards in the effort.
Poore and Kaleb Weber each picked off passes for Parkston. Payton Albrecht had a team-high six stops for the Trojans. Max Scott added a sack in the victory.
Logan Van Pelt had eight stops and Dylan VanDerWerff had seven stops for the Thunderhawks.
Both teams are on the road next week, as Parkston heads to Gregory and the Thunderhawks travel to Burke.
TDAACDC 0 0 0 8 — 8
PARKSTON 14 6 7 0 — 27
Wynot 70, Randolph 16
WYNOT, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils dominated in their 70-16 victory over the Randolph Cardinals in prep football action on Friday night.
The Blue Devils finished with 492 yards of offense lead by Anthony Heberman. Heberman finished with 124 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Zack Foxhoven would also run for three touchdowns in the victory while Jack Kuchta caught two touchdown passes for Wynot.
For the Cardinals, Justin Haselhorst rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown, while Tyson Junck also punched in a two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Wynot will look to build off this dominate victory when they host Wausa next Friday. Randolph will also play next Friday, when the Cardinals travel to Osmond.
WYNOT (3-1) 38 12 14 6 – 70
RANDOLPH (1-3) 8 0 8 0 – 16
Scotland 66, Centerville 34
SCOTLAND – A 30-point second quarter helped the Scotland Highlanders prevail in their 66-34 victory over the Centerville Tornadoes in prep football action on Friday night.
The Tornadoes trailed just16-12 before the Highlanders responded with a 30 unanswered points to take a 46-12 lead at halftime.
Leading the offensive attack for Scotland was Dawson Bietz, who passed for three touchdowns and 136 yards on just 7-9 passing. Turner Nicholson would also rush for a pair of touchdowns and 104 yards in the victory, while teammate Logan Sayler ended the night with 128 yards and a touchdown.
For Centerville, Jack Walters had 77 receiving yards with two touchdowns while rushing for 93 yards and an additional two touchdowns. Walters also finished with a stellar 14.5 tackles in the loss. Cole Edberg threw those two touchdown passes in the loss, and Jaeden Eli had seven tackles.
The Tornadoes will look for their first win next week when they face Estelline/Hendricks. Scotland, meanwhile, will host Gayville-Volin next Friday.
CENTERVILLE (0-4) 12 0 8 14 – 34
SCOTLAND (2-3) 16 30 12 8 – 66
DR St. Mary 46, Avon 8
AVON – Connor Libis lead the Dell Rapids St. Mary Cardinals to a dominate 46-8 victory over the Avon Pirates on Friday night in prep football action.
Libis rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, highlighted by two separate 57-yard touchdown runs in the first quarter. C.J. Smith would also throw for a touchdown and 64 yards in the victory, while Nic Gaspar ran for 52 yards and a touchdown. Defensively for the Cardinals, Libis and Noah Olund would each have an interception.
For the Pirates, Riley Rucktaeschel ran for a touchdown and Lincoln Thury finished with a game-high 10.5 tackles. Brady Bierema would also finish with six and a half tackles with an interception in the loss.
St. Mary’s will now travel to Centerville next Friday. Avon, meanwhile, will hot Gayville-Volin.
ST.MARYS (3-2) 22 24 0 0 – 46
AVON (2-3) 0 0 0 8 – 8
Hanson 52, Bon Homme 13
TYNDALL – The Hanson Beavers had a dominate 52-13 victory over the Bon Homme Cavaliers on Friday night in prep football action.
Hadley Wallace rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the Beavers victory, while Jackson Jarding also posted two touchdowns in addition to 93 yards rushing.
For Bon Homme, Kaleb Kubal had four receptions for 81 yards including a touchdown. The Cavaliers will look to bounce back next week then they host Kimball/White Lake. The Beavers, meanwhile will host Baltic next Friday.
HANSON (4-0) 16 22 14 0 – 52
BON HOMME (1-3) 13 0 0 0 – 13
Sioux Valley 44, Elk Point-Jefferson 26
VOLGA — Sioux Valley outscored Elk Point-Jefferson 24-6 in the second half to claim a 44-26 victory over the Huskies in prep football action on Friday.
Jaxton Schiller rushed for 131 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown, to lead Sioux Valley. McKade Rentsch rushed for 95 yards and a score. Parker Puetz rushed for three scores in the victory.
Riley Schmitz rushed for 98 yards, and Noah McDermott passed for 107 yards and two touchdowns for EPJ. Schmitz also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score. Tyler Goehring caught four passes for 78 yards and two scores for the Huskies.
Defensively, Puetz, Carson Christopherson and Conner Logan each had 12 stops for Sioux Valley.
Schmitz and Ben Swatek led the EPJ defense with 15 stops. Skyler Swatek and Andrew Nearman each had 11 stops.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (2-2) 6 14 6 0 — 26
SIOUX VALLEY (4-1) 6 14 16 8 — 44
Brookings 43, Madison 14
BROOKINGS – The Class 11AA #2 Brookings Bobcats cruised to a 43-14 victory over the Madison Bulldogs on Friday night in prep football action.
Josh Buri ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the victory for the Bobcats, who scored 43 unanswered points to end the game. Tyson Brandt also ran for 55 yards while Wes Koening five and a half sacks.
For Madison, Nate Ricke threw for 113 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Mickael Dohrer also finished with 55 receiving yards and a touchdown on two ctaches, while Trey Smith had eight tackles defensively.
The Bobcats will now look to keep their undefeated record intact when they travel to Douglas next Friday. Madison now hosts Tea Area next Friday.
MADISON (2-2) 14 0 0 0 – 14
BROOKINGS (4-0) 7 9 13 14 – 43
West Central 25, Tri-Valley 8
COLTON – The West Central Trojans won a tough 25-8 road victory over the Tri-Valley Mustangs on Friday night in prep football action.
Justin Zirpel led the Trojans with 109 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Zirpel would also hae a 55-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. For the Mustangs, Jaden Siemonsma rushed for 58 yards on 12 carries, while Mason Mathieu had 51 yards on 11 carries.
The Mustangs will now face a tough Dell Rapids team next Friday on the road. West Central, meanwhile, will host Dakota Valley next Friday.
Howard 57, Chester 14
CHESTER – The Howard Tigers kept their perfect record intact when they cruised to a 57-14 victory over the Chester Area Flyers on Friday night in prep football action.
Kieffer Klinkhammer would rush for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers, while Riley Genzlinger carried for 108 yards and two touchdowns in addition to catching a 13-yard touchdown. Also for Howard, Jaxon Kampshoff had a 54-yard catch for a touchdown in the victory.
For Chester Area, Stratton Eppard passed for 213 yards and a touchdown on 24-35 passing. Top Flyers’ receiver Jovi Wolf caught seven passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Flyers will now look to recapture their previous 3-game winning streak when they face Oldham-Ramonda/Rutland next Friday. Howard, meanwhile, will look to keep their dominate season going when they host Irene-Wakonda on Friday.
HOWARD (4-0) 14 14 21 8 – 57
CHESTER AREA (3-2) 0 7 7 0 – 14
