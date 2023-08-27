SPEARFISH — The Yankton Gazelles completed at 2-0 West River trip with a 2-0 victory over Spearfish in girls’ soccer action on Saturday.

“Our pressing and counter-pressing are really coming along and was in great display the first half,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Once we get our fitness level to full game capacity, we’ll be a challenging team to play.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.