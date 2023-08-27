SPEARFISH — The Yankton Gazelles completed at 2-0 West River trip with a 2-0 victory over Spearfish in girls’ soccer action on Saturday.
“Our pressing and counter-pressing are really coming along and was in great display the first half,” said Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring. “Once we get our fitness level to full game capacity, we’ll be a challenging team to play.”
Yankton took the lead on a first-half penalty kick from Josslyn Elwood. The Gazelles added a goal when Chloe Blom converted a pass across the frame of the goal from Iyana Becker.
Hannah Kruger made nine saves to preserve the shutout in goal.
Yankton returns to action on Thursday, traveling to O’Gorman.
Spearfish topped Yankton 1-0 in the JV match. Elaina Mohnen made five saves for the Gazelles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.