SIOUX FALLS — Mount Marty will participate in the seventh annual NAIA Basketball Classic, Nov. 5-6 at the Sanford Pentagon.
Mount Marty will play the early games each day. The Lancers will face Presentation on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 (women) and 4 (men) p.m. The following day, the Lancers will face Valley City State at noon and 2 p.m.
