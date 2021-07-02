WATERTOWN — The Alexandria Angels (Class B) and Harrisburg Hops (Class A) continue to hold down the top spots in this week’s South Dakota amateur baseball poll.
Here are the complete rankings:
Class A — 1. Harrisburg Hops; 2. Yankton Tappers; 3. Brookings Cubs; 4. Aberdeen Circus Sports Bar; 5. Renner Monarchs. Also receiving votes: Castlewood Ravens.
Class B — 1. Alexandria Angels; 2. Dell Rapids Mudcats; 3. Canova Gang; 4. Flandreau Cardinals; 5. Mount Vernon Mustangs; 6. Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds; 7. Crofton (Neb.) Bluejays; 8. Lennox Only One Alpacas; 9. Plankinton F&M Bankers; 10. Winner-Colome Pheasants. Also receiving votes: Akron (Iowa) Rebels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.