Mount Marty University announced the hiring of Collin Authier as the new men’s basketball coach for the Lancers Thursday morning.
“I often get asked, ‘Why Mount Marty?’” Authier said. “And first and foremost, it is because of the momentum. Momentum at this University is palpable. I lived 75 miles north of here, and I can sense it, I can feel it.”
The announcement came at a press conference at Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse on campus. Authier is coming over from Augustana University, where he was an assistant since 2014.
Interim Athletic Director and head baseball coach Andy Bernatow introduced Authier to the media at the press conference.
“During this process, his genuine nature shows that he has the ability to lead the mission and live by the core values of this University,” Bernatow said.
Mount Marty President Marc Long also spoke at the press conference. Long, Bernatow and the rest of the hiring committee are bringing in the 11th head men’s basketball coach for the University.
“We talk a lot about momentum here,” Long said. “And it is real, but to continue that good work, we have to have the right leaders focused on advancing our mission, creating an environment for growth spiritually, academically, athletically and socially for our students. I’m confident we landed one of those people here today.”
Authier also spent time at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi prior to Augustana. Authier is taking over a Lancer program that made the GPAC Tournament final in 2021.
“The commitment to this University, not just the athletic side of things, but the student experience as well, has been incredible,” Authier said. “The momentum right now, what’s happening on this campus, is something that I cannot wait to continue to carry, build on and get that story out.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(1) comment
This looks like a great hire for the Mount and its student-athletes as well as South Dakota college athletics. Nice work!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.