The South Dakota women’s tennis dual today (Friday) against Oral Roberts has been moved indoors to Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls.
The match, scheduled for a 1 p.m. start, had to be moved due to weather conditions outside in Vermillion today.
South Dakota is currently 3-6 overall and 1-1 in Summit League matches.
Oral Roberts is 4-9 overall and 2-1 in Summit League play.
Several other area programs announced schedule changes due to weather:
— The Sioux Falls Roosevelt I at Yankton club JV baseball game, scheduled for Thursday in Yankton, was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.
— The Sioux City middle school track meet, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled. Yankton was scheduled to attend the event.
— The Scotland Middle School track and field meet, scheduled for Thursday, will be held today.
— The Howells-Dodge Golf Invitational, scheduled for Thursday at Leigh Golf Club, will be held today. Start time is set for 9:30 a.m.
— The Stanton boys’ golf triangular, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed to Monday, Apri. 12. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
— The Hanson-Aurora at Parkston-Ethan-Tripp club high school baseball game, scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed to Monday, April 19.
— The start time for today’s Dakota Valley at Parkston-Ethan-Tripp club baseball game has been pushed back from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
