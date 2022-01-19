The Yankton Bucks improved to 8-1 with a 44-6 rout of Brookings in club high school bowling action on Tuesday at Yankton Bowl. The boys’ and girls’ matches were moved from Jan. 14 due to poor weather conditions.
Parker Pooler posted a 247 high game and 664 series to lead Yankton. Brennan Metteer had a 232 high game and 661 series. Wyatt Reindl added a 227 high game and 653 series in the victory.
Lincoln Sondreal posted a 258 high game and 727 series to lead Brookings. Dylan Scubelek added a 181 high game and 521 series.
Brookings edged the Gazelles 27-23, dropping the Yankton girls to 6-3 on the season. For the Bobcats, Brooklyn Hieb posted a 246 high game and 628 series to lead the way. Teagen Bremmon added a 200 high game and 577 series.
Teighlor Karstens led Yankton, finishing with a 217 high game and 618 series. Hannah Washburn had a 214 high game and 601 series, and Rylie Hoerner added a 214 high game and 561 series for the Gazelles.
Yankton travels to Sioux Falls’ Eastway Bowl to face Brandon Valley on Friday. Start time is set for 3:30 p.m.
The Yankton JV boys remained undefeated (9-0) with a 47-3 rout of Brookings. For the Bucks, Liam Villanueva had a 221 high game and 560 series, Sean Turner had a 208 high game and 526 series to lead the way. Oliver Reindl had a 203 high game and 497 series for the Bucks.
Gage Zarecky led Brookings with a 146 high game and 393 series.
