VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 22-3 victory over Vermillion in high school softball action on Monday at Lions Park in Vermillion.

“We’ve been hitting the ball pretty well lately,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth. “We got everybody we brought an at-bat except for one girl, and some girls came in and got hits.”

