VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 22-3 victory over Vermillion in high school softball action on Monday at Lions Park in Vermillion.
“We’ve been hitting the ball pretty well lately,” said Yankton head coach Jill Muth. “We got everybody we brought an at-bat except for one girl, and some girls came in and got hits.”
Grace Behrns had three hits and four RBI, and Payton Moser went 3-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Elle Feser homered and doubled, driving in six. Tori Vellek and Kyra Tjeerdmsa each doubled and singled. Madison Girard posted a triple, Camryn Koletzky doubled and Brooklyn Townsend, Tori Hansen and Kamella Kopp each had a hit in the victory.
Madigan Wallen went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI for Vermillion. Reagan Lee and Chandler Cleveland each had a hit for the Tanagers.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out seven. Mya Halverson took the loss, striking out four.
“Grace pitched another good game,” Muth said. “She went out and battled. She gave up that one big hit that ended up being a three-run home run.”
Yankton, 7-3 and winners of four straight, travel to Sioux Falls’ Sherman Park for three games on Friday. The Gazelles will face Sturgis and Rapid City Stevens in make-up games, as well as an added game against Dakota Valley.
Muth feels the Gazelles’ experience and depth will come into play on the busy Friday.
“It’s nice that we don’t have to have everyone play all three games,” she said. “We’ll be able to spread some at-bats around.”
Vermillion, 3-2, travels to Madison on Thursday.
Gayville-Volin 26, Viborg-Hurley 15
GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin’s Andrea Miller had four home runs and 11 RBI as the Raiders outslugged Viborg-Hurley 26-15 in high school softball action on Monday.
Keeley Larson had four hits, including a home run and a triple, and four RBI for Gayville-Volin. Jolie Westrum had four hits, including a home run and a double, and three RBI. Tanayia Pacheco had three hits, including a home run and a double, and three RBI. Teresa Stockman also had three hits. Kayden Bye doubled and singled. Alya Dimmer had two hits and Maia Achen added a hit in the victory.
Raegan Smith had a home run, two doubles and three RBI for Viborg-Hurley. Makaila Olson had three hits, including a triple, a double and three RBI. Alexia Lindemann had three hits, including a double. Gia Miller and Morgan Lee each doubled and singled. Shelby Lyons, Tatum Lyons and Lauren Petersen each had two hits. Zoey Christensen added a hit for the Cougars.
Dimmer picked up the win, striking out five. Shelby Lyons took the loss, striking out six.
Gayville-Volin, 9-2, plays in the Watchdog Tournament on Saturday in Beresford. Viborg-Hurley hosts Bon Homme on Thursday in Hurley.
West Central 19, Dakota Valley 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — West Central handed Dakota Valley its first setback of the season, blanking the Panthers 19-0 in high school softball action on Monday.
Ayla Kramer homered twice, driving in seven, for West Central. Caitlyn Hoff had two doubles. Izzi Parsons doubled and singled. Jocelyn Nilson homered, Kadence Lupkes tripled, and Emillee Stofferahn and Sophie Rolfson each had a hit in the victory.
Logan Miller’s double was the lone Dakota Valley hit.
Hoff picked up the win, striking out seven in the three-inning contest. Emma Wiese took the loss.
West Central, 7-0, hosts Flandreau on Thursday. Dakota Valley, 8-1, hosts Harrisburg on Thursday.
Wagner 10-6, Hanson 6-12
WAGNER — Wagner and Hanson split a high school softball doubleheader on Monday in Wagner.
Lydia Yost had a triple, a double and three RBI to lead Wagner past Hanson 10-6 in the opening game.
Brylie Link doubled and singled, and Emma Yost had two hits for Wagner. Ravyn Medricky tripled. Sydney Cournoyer added a hit in the victory.
Jersey Kampshoff and Cadence Jarding each had two hits for Hanson. Olivia Kayser also had a hit.
Lydia Yost struck out seven in three innings of work for the win. Kaiser took the loss, striking out six.
In the nightcap, Hanson scored six runs in the first to claim a 12-6 victory.
Kayser went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for Hanson. Reese Marek went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI. Karlie Goergen tripled and Jacey Schoenrock doubled in the win.
Emma Yost and Braxton Nedved each doubled and singled for Wagner. Libby Kotab also doubled. Ravyn Medricky added a hit.
Kaiser picked up the win, striking out five. Lydia Yost took the loss, striking out five.
Wagner, 5-3, is off until a triangular with Bon Homme and Winner Area on May 8 at home. Hanson, 3-4, hosts Scotland-Menno on May 8.
