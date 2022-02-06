Karson Gansebom hit seven three-pointers, going 5-for-6 from deep in the second half, to lead Hastings to a 70-67 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena.
Gansebom finished with 27 points for Hastings (7-19, 2-14 GPAC). Dashawn Walker finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
“Gansebom is a really good player and he got hot there in the second half,” said MMU head coach Collin Authier. “When he gets in the zone like that, he's tough to stop.”
Tyrell Harper led a balanced Mount Marty attack with 11 points and eight rebounds. Lincoln Jordre had 10 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Pappas also scored 10 points for the Lancers, who had 11 different players score in the contest.
Mount Marty led 27-23 at the half, but Hastings made a 10-0 run earlier in the second half to take the lead. The Broncos extended that lead to nine, 70-61, with 2:38 to play, but the Lancers got within three and had two shots to tie the game in the final seven seconds.
“I loved our competitiveness and toughness that we had tonight,” Authier said. “While this loss ended our post-season chances, it doesn't end our season.
“We're going to focus on continuing to get better both individually and as a team as we prep for a big game at Dordt on Wednesday evening.”
The Lancers have three games remaining in the regular season, with just one at home: Feb. 16 against Doane. After they travel to Dordt on Wednesday, the Lancers return to Iowa to face Northwestern on Saturday.
Authier credited the fans for sticking with them through a challenging season.
“I really appreciate the community and the students for coming out and supporting this group,” he said. “These guys have been through a lot and continue to battle and stay committed to myself, our program, Mount Marty University, and the community of Yankton.
“I couldn't be more excited for what we are building.”
HASTINGS (7-19)
Dawson Zenger 2-5 0-0 4, Dashawn Walker 8-21 2-3 18, Karson Gansebom 10-17 0-0 27, Mathias Nchekwube 2-7 0-0 4, Evan Kingston 2-6 2-2 7, Grady Corrigan 0-1 0-0 0, Hayden Grint 0-0 0-0 0, Phil Cisrow 4-9 0-3 8, Ashton Valentine 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wietfeld 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 29-67 4-8 70.
MOUNT MARTY (7-19)
Nick Coleman 3-10 0-0 7, Gio Diaz 1-5 0-0 3, Tyrell Harper 5-7 1-2 11, Kade Stearns 1-5 0-0 3, Lincoln Jordre 5-5 0-0 10, Josh Arlt 1-2 1-1 3, Allen Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Chase Altenburg 1-1 0-0 2, Elijah Pappas 3-12 3-4 10, Matthew Becker 3-6 1-2 7, Jonah Larson 2-2 0-0 5. TOTALS: 28-60 6-9 67.
At the half: MMU 27-23. Three-Pointers: HC 8-19 (Gansebom 7-11, Kingston 1-2, Zenger 0-3, Corrigan 0-1, Cisrow 0-2), MMU 5-25 (Coleman 1-4, Diaz 1-4, Stearns 1-3, Pappas 1-7, Larson 1-1, Harper 0-1, Arlt 0-1, Wilson 0-2, Becker 0-2). Rebounds: HC 37 (Walker 12), MMU 35 (Harper 8). Personal Fouls: HC 13, MMU 12. Fouled Out: None. Assists: MMU 13 (Pappas 3), HC 11 (Walker 5). Turnovers: MMU 12, HC 8. Blocked Shots: HC 3 (Zenger 2), MMU 2 (Harper, Jordre). Steals: HC 9 (Kingston 3, Cisrow 3), MMU 6 (Harper 2). Attendance: 432
