PIERRE — Pierre outscored Yankton 26-7 in the second half to pull away to a 34-13 victory over Yankton in junior varsity football action on Monday.
Evan Serck rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 52 yards for Yankton. Easton Nelson passed for 189 yards and a score. Connor Slaba caught seven passes for 102 yards and a score for the Bucks.
