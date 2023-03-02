VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s golf coach John Vining is excited to announce the addition of Ryan Seevers to the 2023 class.
“Ryan is a great addition to the incoming freshman class,” said Vining. “He has an extensive background in multiple sports. Whatever sport he is competing in, he is leading the way. His energy, enthusiasm and competitiveness are things you can’t teach and he’s going to bring those at the highest level.”
Seevers heads to South Dakota from York, Nebraska, where he was a four-year letter winner for York High School. He has placed in the top-three at the conference meet the past two seasons highlighted by a runner-up individual finish his junior season. Seevers was a district champion his sophomore year and placed ninth at the state tournament. This past year, he placed seventh at district and seventh at the Nebraska state meet. Seevers was also a standout in football and basketball as a multi-year letter winner and an all-conference selection in hoops.
Off the course, Seevers excelled in the classroom. He was a four-year honor roll member and on the National Honor Society. Seevers was also named to the state’s all-academic team.
In amateur play, Seevers claims a Nebraska Junior Golfer Tour Player of the Year award. He won the Holdrege Nebraska Junior Golf Tour tournament recently and placed 10th in the Nebraska Amateur tournament. Seevers traveled to Florida to compete at the Optimist National Golf Tournament and recorded a ninth-place individual finish.
Seevers is the son of Phil and Danyel Seevers. He plans to get his degree in business while enrolled at South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.