VERMILLION — South Dakota head men’s golf coach John Vining is excited to announce the addition of Ryan Seevers to the 2023 class. 

“Ryan is a great addition to the incoming freshman class,” said Vining. “He has an extensive background in multiple sports. Whatever sport he is competing in, he is leading the way. His energy, enthusiasm and competitiveness are things you can’t teach and he’s going to bring those at the highest level.”

