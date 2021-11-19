SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota senior Madilyn Sindelar swam to a new school record on the opening day of the three-day Augustana Invitational on Thursday inside the Midco Aquatic Center.
Sindelar, touching the wall in 55.43 during the 100 fly morning prelims, eclipsed the old mark of 56.24 set in 2008 by Erin Wagoner.
Sindelar’s previous best of 56.37 from last school year was fourth on the Coyotes all-time chart, prior to Thursday’s performance.
The time came on a day where South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams established seven new marks on the Coyote Top 10 lists.
Sindelar would come back in the evening finals to place third in the 100 fly as the Coyotes would sweep the podium in the event as senior Cassie Ketterling won the race in 56.04 and freshman Sara Mayer was second in 56.09.
Ketterling’s time is now third on the all-time charts while Mayer moved onto the list in fourth while in the same race freshman Emily Kahn placed seventh with a time of 57.08, that moved her into eighth on the all-time list.
The Coyote men’s team won both relays contested on the opening day – the 200 medley and 800 free – while sophomore Keegan Henning posted an individual victory in the 500 free with a time of 4:36.34, moving into 7th on the all-time chart.
The foursome of Adam Fisher, Jack Berdahl, Zachary Kopp and Charlie Bean narrowly missed the school record in the 200 medley relay, clocking 1:29.51 while the school record is 1:29.43.
The quartet of Jacob Won, Bean, Stephen Johnson and Jake Leichner touched the wall first in the 800 free relay in 6:43.02.
South Dakota had seven of the top 10 finishes in the men’s 100 fly as Won (49.52) edged Kopp (49.62) at the wall to place second and third, respectively. Aidan Gantenbein was fourth in the 49.68 while Leichner was sixth in a personal best 50.02, Fisher seventh in 50.08, Nathan Noll ninth (50.94) and Grant Wolner 10th (51.76).
Won, a senior, swam a personal best and remained fourth on the all-time chart while Kopp, a junior, moved up to fifth with his personal best time. Fisher, who swam 49.99 in the prelims, and Leichner, both moved into the Coyote Top 10 lists at eighth and ninth, respectively.
Grant Wolner, a sophomore, touched the wall second in the 200 IM in 1:53.23, edging out teammates Mack Sathre and Parker Sonnabend, who both hit the wall at the exact same time (1:53.34) to tie for third. Wolner, though, swam 1:53.16 in the morning prelims to move into eighth on the all-time list.
Kristen Quigley, a senior, led the women’s team in the 200 IM with a fourth place 2:08.89 while senior Meghan Atwell was fifth in the 50 free in 23.91.
Bean was second in the 50 free in 20.71 while Gantenbein was fourth in 21.00.
Powers, a freshman, finished fourth in the 500 free in 5:03.73 to move into 10th on the all-time list while Kahn was fifth in 5:05.09.
The Coyote women’s quartet of Emma Clark, Atwell, Sindelar and Kahn were second in the 200 medley relay in 1:44.29. The foursome of Powers, Mayer, Quigley and Hannah Aitkin placed third in the 800 free relay in 7:38.63.
Friday’s day two begins with prelims at 9:30 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m. while the diving also takes place with prelims at 1 p.m. and finals at 4:30 p.m.
