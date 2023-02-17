basketball
HANSEN-HAAS TOURN.
Here are the pairings for the 31st annual Hansen-Haas Youth Basketball Tournament, today (Saturday) at Yankton High School and Yankton Middle School.
YHS – Yankton High School. Courts A-C are in the main gym, Courts D-F are in the auxiliary gym
MS – Yankton Middle School. Courts A-B are in the north gym, Courts D-# are in the south gym.
EIGHTH GRADE BOYS
Heelan Blue vs. Yankton Spikes, 9 a.m., YHS B; Heelan Blue vs. S.C. Westside, 11 a.m., YHS B; S.C. Westside vs. HYA Gold, 2 p.m., YHS B; HYA Gold vs. Yankton Spikes, 4 p.m., YHS B; Heelan Blue vs. HYA Gold, 6 p.m., YHS A; S.C. Westside vs. Yankton Spikes, 6 p.m., YHS B
SEVENTH GRADE BOYS
Fast Break vs. Yankton Ballerz, 8 a.m., YHS A; Westside Connection vs. Yankton Thunder, 8 a.m., YHS C; Fast Break vs. Westside Connection, 10 a.m., YHS A; Yankton Ballerz vs. Yankton Thunder, 10 a.m., YHS C; Yankton Ballerz vs. Westside Connection, noon, YHS C; Fast Break vs. Yankton Thunder, 1 p.m., YHS A
7TH/8TH GIRLS
POOL A: Crofton Lady Warriors vs. Gayville-Volin, 8 a.m., YHS B; Crofton Lady Warriors vs. MCM 8th, 10 a.m., YHS B; Gayville-Volin vs. MCM 9th, noon, YHS B
POOL B: Bloomfield vs. Yankton Gazelles, 9 a.m., YHS C; Bloomfield vs. MCM 7th, 11 a.m., YHS C; Yankton Gazelles vs. MCM 7th, 1 p.m., YHS C
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Pool B first, 3 p.m., YHS C; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, 2 p.m., YHS A; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 2 p.m., YHS C
SIXTH GRADE GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Yankton Gazelles vs. Crofton Lady Warriors, 11 a.m., YHS D; Wagner vs. Bloomfield Bees, 11 a.m., YHS E; Parkston vs. Irene-Wakonda Eagles, 11 a.m., YHS F; Corsica-Stickney Jaguars vs. Centerville Tornadoes, noon, YHS A
SEMIFINALS: Yankton/Crofton winner vs. Wagner/Bloomfield winner, 1 p.m., YHS D; Parkston/Irene-Wakonda winner vs. Corsica-Stickney/Centerville winner, 1 p.m., YHS E; CONSOLATION: Yankton/Crofton loser vs. Wagner/Bloomfield loser, 1 p.m., YHS F; Parkston/Irene-Wakonda loser vs. Corsica-Stickney/Centerville loser, 3 p.m., YHS A
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5 p.m., YHS B; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m., YHS A; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 5 p.m., YHS C; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5 p.m., YHS D
SIXTH GRADE BOYS
Yankton Bucks White vs. Crofton, 9 a.m., YHS A; Yankton Bucks Red vs. Heelan, 11 a.m., YHS A; Yankton Bucks Red vs. Crofton, 1 p.m., YHS B; Yankton Bucks White vs. Heelan, 3 p.m., YHS B; Crofton vs. Heelan, 4 p.m., YHS A; Yankton Bucks Red vs. Yankton Bucks White, 4 p.m., YHS C
FIFTH GRADE GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Yankton Red vs. Vermillion Tanagers, 8 a.m., YHS D; Crofton vs. DCS Cadets, 8 a.m., YHS E; Ponca vs. Wagner, 8 a.m., YHS F; Garretson vs. Yankton White, 9 a.m., YHS F
SEMFINALS: Yankton Red/Vermillion winner vs. Crofton/DCS winner, 10 a.m., YHS D; Ponca/Wagner winner vs. Garretson/Yankton White winner, noon, YHS D; CONSOLATION: Yankton Red/Vermillion loser vs. Crofton/DCS loser, 10 a.m., YHS E; Ponca/Wagner loser vs. Garretson/Yankton White loser, noon, YHS E
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 2p.m., YHS F; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., YHS E; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3 p.m., YHS D; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 3 p.m., YHS F
FIFTH GRADE BOYS
POOL A: Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Raiders, 9 a.m., YHS D; Dell Rapids St. Mary vs. Highlanders, 2 p.m., YHS D; Highlanders vs. Raiders, 4 p.m., YHS D
POOL B: Lennox Orioles vs. Yankton Lightning, 9 a.m., YHS E; KPWC vs. Lennox Orioles, 2 p.m., YHS E; KPWC vs. Yankton Lightning, 4 p.m., YHS F
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Pool B first, 6 p.m., YHS C; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, 6 p.m., YHS D; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 6 p.m., YHS F
FOURTH GRADE GIRLS
POOL A: Yankton Red vs. Crofton Lady Warriors, 8 a.m., MS A; Yankton Red vs. Vermillion, 9 a.m., MS A; Crofton Lady Warriors vs. Vermillion, 10 a.m., MS A
POOL B: Irene-Wakonda Eagles vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 8 a.m., MS B; Yankton White vs. Irene-Wakonda Eagles, 9 a.m., MS B; Yankton White vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 10 a.m., MS B
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Pool B first, 1 p.m., MS B; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, 1 p.m., MS A; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, noon, MS A
FOURTH GRADE BOYS
POOL A: Parkston vs. Crofton Warriors, 11 a.m., MS A; Crofton Warriors vs. Yankton Bucks, 2 p.m., MS A; Yankton Bucks vs. Parkston, 3 p.m., MS A
POOL B: Yankton Vipers vs. Canton C-Hawks, 11 a.m., MS B; Heelan vs. Yankton Vipers, noon, MS B; Canton C-Hawks vs. Heelan, 2 p.m., MS B
CHAMPIONSHIP: Pool A first vs. Pool B first, 6 p.m., MS A; THIRD: Pool A second vs. Pool B second, 5 p.m., MS A; FIFTH: Pool A third vs. Pool B third, 5 p.m., MS B
THIRD GRADE GIRLS
FIRST ROUND: Lennox vs. Yankton Gazelles 2nd White, 9 a.m., MS C; Garretson Blue Dragons vs. Yankton White-Orr, 9 a.m., MS D; Yankton Gazelles 2nd Red vs. Dell Rapids Lady Q’s, 11 a.m., MS C; Yankton Red-Orr vs. Cavaliers, 10 a.m., MS D
SEMIFINALS: Lennox/Gazelles 2nd White winner vs. Garretson/White-Orr winner, 1 p.m. MS C; Gazelles 2nd Red/Dell Rapids winner vs. Red-Orr/Cavaliers winner, 2 p.m., MS D; CONSOLATION: Lennox/Gazelles 2nd White loser vs. Garretson/White-Orr loser, 2 p.m. MS C; Gazelles 2nd Red/Dell Rapids loser vs. Red-Orr/Cavaliers loser, 1 p.m., MS D
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 4 p.m., MS A; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 5 p.m., MS C; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 4 p.m., MS B; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 5 p.m., MS D
THIRD GRADE BOYS
FIRST ROUND: Yankton Mambas vs. Corsica-Stickney, 8 a.m., MS C; River Rockers vs. Crofton, 8 a.m., MS D; Lennox Orioles vs. BV Lynx, 10 a.m., MS C; Sioux City Futures vs. Yankton Hurricanes, 11 a.m., MS D
SEMIFINALS: Mambas/Corsica-Stickney winner vs. River Rockers/Crofton winner, noon, MS C; Lennox/BV winner vs. Sioux City/Hurricanes winner, noon, MS D; CONSOLATION: Mambas/Corsica-Stickney loser vs. River Rockers/Crofton loser, 3 p.m., MS C; Lennox/BV loser vs. Sioux City/Hurricanes loser, 3 p.m., MS D
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m., MS B; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 4 p.m., MS C; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 6 p.m., MS D; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 4 p.m., MS D
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
C2-6 AT HARTINGTON
First Round, Feb. 20
No. 4 Crofton (5-17) vs. No. 5 Tri County Northeast (5-15), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-4) vs. Crofton/TCN winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (16-7) vs. No. 3 Ponca (13-9), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
C2-7 AT TILDEN
First Round, Feb. 20
No. 4 Plainview (6-17) vs. No. 5 Osmond-Randolph (2-16), 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Elkhorn Valley (20-2) vs. Plainview/OR winner, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Summerland (17-4) vs. No. 3 West Holt (11-9)
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D1-4 AT HOWELLS
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Howells-Dodge (18-4) vs. No. 4 Lyons-Decatur Northeast (5-16), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bancroft-Rosalie (17-6) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (9-11), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D1-6 AT AINSWORTH
First Round, Feb. 20
No. 4 North Central vs. No. 5 Niobrara-Verdigre, 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Ainsworth (9-10) vs. NC/NV winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Bloomfield (12-9) vs. No. 3 Boyd County, 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
D2-4 AT WYNOT
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Wynot (18-4) vs. No. 4 Walthill (7-11), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Wausa (11-11) vs. No. 3 Winside (11-10), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
D2-5 AT SANTEE
First Round, Feb. 20
No. 4 O’Neill St. Mary’s (12-7) vs. No. 5 Chambers-Wheeler Central (3-16), 6 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 21
No. 1 Santee (13-3) vs. OSM/CWC winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Creighton (13-9) vs. No. 3 Stuart (15-6), 7:30 p.m.
Championship, Feb. 23
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
HOCKEY
S.D. PEEWEE BE TOURN.
Feb. 17-19 at Mitchell
First Round, Feb. 17
Sioux Falls II 4, Rushmore 0
Sioux Falls I 6, Aberdeen 0
Mitchell 6, Brandon Valley 2
Oahe 14, Yankton 0
Consolation, Feb. 18
Rushmore vs. Aberdeen, 9 a.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Yankton, 11 a.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 18
Sioux Falls II vs. Sioux Falls I, 1 p.m.
Mitchell vs. Oahe, 3 p.m.
Final Round, Feb. 19
SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 8 a.m.
FIFTH: Consolation winners, 10 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.
FIRST: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
