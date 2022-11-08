Fatigue can be a cruel teammate. That was clearly evident as the Mount Marty women lost a non-conference game to Dakota State, Tuesday night in Cimpl Arena, 78-49.
“We were clearly tired,” said MMU head coach Allan Bertram, pointing out that Tuesday’s game was the Lancers’ fifth game in nine days. “When you have a schedule like that, not only do you geet physically tired, but you get mentally fatigued.”
The Trojans rushed out to a quick 10-4 lead by the midways point of the opening frame. But MMU outscored the visitors 11-3 in the final 4:39 of the first period to forge a 15-13 lead. Two steals helped the Mount scored the final five points.
The second quarter opened with a scoring drought as the two foes only scored a bucket each in the first five minutes. But then things heated up. MMU pushed their lead to 22-15. But DSU rode a pair of three-point shots and a three-point pay to retake the lead, 24-22 at the 3:22 mark.
The Trojans then utilized a pair of steals to fuel another six-point run to push their lead to 30-24 at the 2:09 point of the second. The Lancers turned the tables of their foes and used a 6-2 run to close things to 32-30 DSU as the clock hit the halftime buzzer.
“I thought we played a good half defensively,” Bertram stated. The girls moved well, keeping up with a very quick team.”
The game remained close through the first five minutes of the third period, 42-38 in favor of the Trojans. But DSU went on a small run to go up by nine, 47-38, taking advantage of three Lancer turnovers. The visitors carried an eight-point lead, 52-44, into the final quarter.
The final 10 minutes of the game saw two things happen, MMU fatigue and DSU long-range shooting. Playing their fifth game in nine days, the MMU club was unable to keep pace with their foes. Six times in that final stanza, DSU found the bottom of the hoop from triple town, moving a lead of 58-45 to a final score of 78-49.
“When you get physically worn out, the shots fall short, as we saw in the second half,” Bertram noted. The Mount made only 12 percent of their field goals in the last quarter and were good on just 28 percent from the field in the game. “And where we were keeping up with them in the first half, defensively, we were a step or two late in the second half, which enabled them to get off good shots.”
The Lancers , 2-3, play at Doane on Nov. 12. The win was DSU’s first of the season. They are 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.