In the first home game for Mount Marty University played under the lights at Crane-Youngworth Field, Dordt escaped with a 44-29 victory in Great Plains Athletic Conference football action on Friday night.
That meant the search for a first-ever home victory continues for the Lancers.
“We should’ve won that game,” MMU head coach John Michaletti said. “The guys battled, even with some things that were out of our control.
“We’re a little frustrated with some of the venting by some guys, but that’s part of growing up.”
After Mount Marty got within 35-29 with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, the visiting Defenders responded with a rushing touchdown and a field goal to balloon the margin. And those scores prevented Mount Marty (2-4) from leaving its home field with that first victory.
Despite nearly 300 yards of offense (more than double than Dordt) in the first half, the Lancers found themselves down by two scores at halftime after a series of special teams miscues -- there was a punt, extra point and a field goal blocked, and a return that was ruled to have deflected off a player's fingers and recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
“We call those ‘double negatives,’ because when you have kicks blocked, that lowers your chance to win by something like seventy percent,” Michaletti said. “Those are things we can fix, though, and we will.”
Buoyed by a Friday night crowd of 1,492 spectators, the Lancers owned all of the momentum to start the game.
Davin Quail drilled a 27-yard field goal on the opening drive and the Mount Marty defense then nabbed an interception by Josiah Gaetani on Dordt's play from scrimmage. The Lancers didn't take advantage of that takeaway, but the Defenders then bobbled the ensuing punt. The Lancers recovered and then scored on a Ken Gay 8-yard touchdown pass to Yankton native Trevor Fitzerald to push the lead out to 9-0.
Dordt, though, scored the next 21 points, and in a variety of odd ways.
First came a 22-yard touchdown run by Anthony Trojahn at the 10:49 mark of the second quarter, and then the ensuing kickoff appeared to go just over the hands of Mount Marty returner Jaylen Herman. Dordt stayed with the play and recovered the ball in the end zone, and the officials ruled that Herman had touched the ball. Now up 14-9, Dordt then blocked a punt and later scored on a 2-yard run.
Mount Marty recovered with an Isaiah Thompson 1-yard run at the 4:54 mark, but Dordt answered with a Nick Wellen 4-yard touchdown run. Mount Marty then had a field goal blocked just ahead of the halftime buzzer, and Dordt took a 28-16 lead into the halftime break.
With the ball to start the third quarter, Dordt marched down and found the end zone again, this time on a Trojahn 8-yard run. Mount Marty scored on a Gay 8-yard touchdown pass to Jonah Miyazawa at the 3:14 mark, but the conversion failed and Dordt's lead was 35-22.
The Lancer defense stopped Dordt on fourth down early in the fourth quarter and MMU then scored, on a Thompson 3-yard run with 9:34 remaining -- the extra point brought the score to 35-29.
Mount Marty's defense, though, couldn't get a stop, as Dordt answered with a Brendan Pieper 5-yard touchdown run and then the Defenders tacked on a 27-yard Fulton Gunderson field goal with 2:50 remaining.
In the loss, Mount Marty's offense rolled up 409 total yards, but it allowed nine sacks. Gay completed 26-of-36 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while Thompson carried the ball 29 times for 121 yards and a pair of scores. Trey Hansen was the leading receiver with eight catches for 91 yards.
Michaletti raved about Thompson, the junior running back from San Diego, California, and his ability to carry the bulk of the rushing load for the Lancers.
“He wasn’t even one-hundred percent this week, but he gave it his all for us,” Michaletti said.
The coach was especially complimentary of the leadership of Gay, who was pressured all night but managed to stay positive with his teammates.
“We’ve been cycling linemen around with some guys injured, but Ken did an amazing job keeping his head,” Michaletti said. “That’s one of the things we love about him.”
Dordt used two quarterbacks in the game, as Kade McDaniel threw for 75 yards and an interception, and Zach Rosenboom passed for 26 yards. Eight different players ran the ball and Ethan Thomas was the leading receiver with five catches.
Mount Marty will hit the road to Seward, Nebraska, next Saturday for a GPAC game against Concordia. Kickoff will be 1 p.m.
DORDT 0 28 7 9 -- 44
MOUNT MARTY 9 7 6 7 -- 29
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
MMU: Davin Quail, 27-yard field goal; 9:41
MMU: Trevor Fitzgerald, 8-yard pass from Ken Gay (kick blocked); 5:02
Second Quarter
Dordt: Anthony Trojahn, 1-yard run (Fulton Gunderson kick); 10:49
Dordt: Kickoff return fumble recovered in end zone (Gunderson kick); 10:49
Dordt: Zach Rosenboom, 2-yard run (Gunderson kick); 8:17
MMU: Isaiah Thompson, 1-yard run (Quail kick); 4:54
Dordt: Nick Wellen, 4-yard run (Gunderson kick); 2:15
Third Quarter
Dordt: Trojahn, 8-yard run (Gunderson kick); 13:58
Mount Marty: Jonah Miyazawa, 8-yard pass from Gay (conversion failed); 3:14
Fourth Quarter
Mount Marty: Thompson, 3-yard run (Quail kick); 9:34
Dordt: Brendan Pieper, 5-yard run (conversion failed); 7:37
Dordt: Gunderson, 27-yard field goal; 2:50
