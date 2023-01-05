The North Dakota State Bison are looking for their 10th title in 12 seasons as they take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the FCS Championship Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
SDSU has other plans, however. Two seasons removed from a 23-21 loss to Sam Houston State in the 2020-21 FCS Championship, the Jackrabbits have a chance to sweep the Bison in the season series. SDSU defeated NDSU 23-21 on Oct. 15 in Fargo.
“I don’t want a guy to think because we beat them once that we’re going to beat them again,” Jackrabbits head coach John Stiegelmeier said Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters.
In 2016, the Jackrabbits defeated the Bison in Fargo 19-17 during the regular season but went back to Fargo in the playoffs and lost 36-10.
Still, the Jackrabbits have had success in the rivalry as of late. They have not lost to the Bison since 2019, but the Bison hold a 4-0 advantage in postseason contests.
Jackrabbit fans are attempting to help Stiegelmeier in preparing for the game. While Stiegelmeier appreciates the enthusiasm, he understands that outside noise is just that.
“Don’t let outside noise impact your preparation for the game,” Stiegelmeier said. “Case in point, I’ve got a guy at church telling me to watch the personal fouls. I go to Burger King with my wife and have two other people telling us what to do. (I also) get a text from a guy that explains how to win the game in a matter of an hour and a half.
“We’ve got a mature team and group of leaders and I am certain they are enjoying the process and it’s not distracting us from what we (need to) do.”
NDSU won its semifinal game against Incarnate Word 35-32 Dec. 17. In that game, Bison quarterback Cam Miller had one completion in the game. Against SDSU in the Oct. 15 contest, he was 12-12 in the first half. Stiegelmeier knows that the expectation is for NDSU’s passing game to be somewhere in between as far as effectiveness and knows what the Bison’s quarterback is capable of.
“Cam is a very good football player,” Stiegelmeier said. “The fact that he only had one completion in the semifinal is not representative of the type of quarterback he is.”
The Missouri Valley Football Conference has had at least one team in the title game in 12 straight seasons. Sunday’s game will mark the second time where two MVFC teams faced off in the title game, the first being in 2014 when North Dakota State defeated Illinois State 29-27. Of note, that was the smallest margin of victory the Bison have had out of their nine FCS championship wins since 2011.
Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
