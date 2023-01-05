Jackrabbit Ball
South Dakota State players celebrate an interception in the endzone by Cale Reeder, 25, during the Jackrabbits' Missouri Valley Football Conference game against South Dakota on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

The North Dakota State Bison are looking for their 10th title in 12 seasons as they take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the FCS Championship Sunday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

SDSU has other plans, however. Two seasons removed from a 23-21 loss to Sam Houston State in the 2020-21 FCS Championship, the Jackrabbits have a chance to sweep the Bison in the season series. SDSU defeated NDSU 23-21 on Oct. 15 in Fargo.

