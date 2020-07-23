MENNO — Tabor pulled away in the later innings to claim a 10-1 victory over Scotland in the opening game of the District 6B amateur baseball tournament on Thursday in Menno.
Brandon Kemp doubled and singled, and Chase Kortan had two hits for Tabor. Beau Rothschadl doubled. Austin White, Joey Slama and Prestin White each had a hit in the victory.
Hunter Martin and Dalton Mogck each doubled for Scotland.
Prestin White pitched six innings, striking out seven, for the win. Kortan struck out four batters in three scoreless innings for the long-relief save. Nate Kucera took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Tabor advances to face the winner of the Lesterville-Wynot contest on Tuesday. Scotland draws the Lesterville-Wynot loser on Sunday in an elimination contest.
SCOTLAND 000 100 000 — 1 6 11
TABOR 002 002 24X — 10 8 0
Nate Kucera and Dalton Mogck; Prestin White, Chase Kortan (7) and Joey Slama
District 5B
Parkston 4, Dimock-Emery 3
CORSICA — Jeff Harris led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run to lift Parkston to a 4-3 victory over Dimock-Emery in the opening game of the District 5B amateur baseball tournament on Thursday in Corsica.
Spencer Lucas, Zach Uttecht and Dillon Stadlman each had two hits for Parkston, which led 3-0 after four innings.
Drew Kitchens had a hit and two RBI for Dimock-Emery, which scored two runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to tie the contest.
Jared Donahue pitched the final 1 1/3, recording all four outs by strikeout, to pick up the win in relief. Jake Weber started for Parkston, striking out five in his 7 2/3 innings of work. Phil Johnson took the loss, striking out six in the complete game effort.
Parkston will face top-seeded Alexandria on Sunday. Dimock-Emery will next play on Thursday, July 30.
DIMOCK-EMERY 000 000 021 — 3 3 0
PARKSTON 011 100 001 — 4 12 3
Phil Johnson and Sam Michels; Jake Weber, Jared Donahue (8) and Dillon Stadlman
Wednesday
Tappers 6, Canova 1
Derrik Nelson doubled twice and drove in five runs as the Yankton Tappers defeated Canova 6-1 in a non-league amateur baseball game Wednesday night at Riverside Field.
Four Yankton pitchers combined to hold Canova to six hits. Cooper Davis struck out four and allowed four hits over four innings to nab the win.
Alex Lagrutta and Ross Heine both singled twice for Yankton, while Nik Davis and Devin Gullikson both singled. Alex Mueller scored twice.
Garrett Gassman singled twice for Canova, while Justin Miller doubled and Brett Bosn took the loss.
CANOVA 000 100 000 — 1 6 1
YANKTON 002 000 40X — 6 8 2
Cole Gassman, Tyler Genzlinger (3), Jason Miller (4), Justin Miller (5), Brett Bosn (7) and Garrett Gassman; Cooper Davis, Adam Goodwillie (5), Austin Wize (7), Alex Lagrutta (8) and Mason Townsend
