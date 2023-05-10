HARTINGTON, Neb. — Both the Bloomfield Queen Bees and Bees took the runner-up spot at the D-3 District Track and Field Meet on Wednesday.
“We had a lot of kids perform very well today to get us runner-up positions in both divisions,” said Bloomfield’s head coach, Duane Wilken. “I told both teams this morning that they had a real shot of competing and placing very high.”
Bloomfield’s girls team placed second with 100 points, and is sending six events to state. The girls were led by Madison Abbenhaus and Christina Martinson.
“Both of the girls are very special to the team and can compete,” Wilken said.
Abbenhaus took first place in three different events at districts, winning the long jump (15-9.50), 100 hurdles (16.34), and the 300 hurdles (49.39). Abbenhaus has set both the 100 high hurdle, and 300 hurdle school record. This is also her first year participating in the long jump.
“I’m really happy for how she [Abbenhaus] performed today. She’s a very talented multi-athlete for our team,” Coach Wilken said.
Martinson won her two events, running the 3200 in 13:20.42 and the 1600 in 6:05.95 to take first and qualify for both. Martinson plans to run for Concordia University after her time in the reserves.
Coach Wilken went on to say that “She works hard, is a great competitor, and she makes everyone on the team better.”
The last state qualifier for the girls was Tenly Gilsdorf, who took second in the pole vault with a height of 7-9.
The boys’ team for Bloomfield qualified two events to compete at the state tournament and took second at districts with 84 points. Jake Schroeder took second in the pole vault after clearing 9-6. Trevin Larson ran the 100 in 11.93 to finish second in the race.
“The boys team had a really good outing today. Schroeder is currently coming off an injury and has been competing well these last few weeks,” Wilken said. “It was nice to see Ziegler secure a spot at state with the 100, we are hopeful that he might also grab an alternative spot for the triple jump.”
The Wausa girls had a fifth-place finish at districts and are sending four events to state. Taylor Alexander led the fielding events after winning the discus throw with a distance of 114-3. Mackenzie Suhr and Alexa Cunningham both qualified in the high jump after clearing a height of 4-11. The fourth qualifier for the Vikings is Lexi Wright, who won the 200 with 27.80.
“Lexi might have surprised some people today in the 200, but she has been running really well these last couple meets,” Wausa’s head coach, Greg Conn said. “She has a chance to make a solid run at state if she keeps it up.”
Wausa boys team took fourth with 53 points and had four events take first and qualify for state for Wausa.
Addison Smith won the 800 with 2:00.77, took first in the 1600 (4:52.31), and ran anchor for the 3200 relay.
“Addison has been a phenomenal athlete all year, especially towards the end of the season,” Coach Conn said. “I’m really happy for him that he gets to compete one more timethis season.”
Luke Woockman won the 3200 (10:40.84) and ran the first leg of the 3200 relay. The 3200 relay took first with a time of 8:33.47 and consisted of Woockman, Cade Wakeley, Braydon Hoesing, and Smith.
“I am really proud of how both teams competed today,” Conn said. “The kids, especially the freshman, showed up and had themselves a day. Now we are just looking to find a way to score down at state.”
Wynot boys finished third with 61 points and had five events qualify for state. Chase Schroeder led the team, winning the 400 (52.30) and placing second in the 800 (2:08.94). Dylan Heine took second in both the high jump (6-00), and triple jump (40-00.25). Jude Krie took second in the long jump with a distance of 20-00.25.
The Wynot girls placed seventh with 36 points and will be sending the 400 relay to state. The relay won with a time of 53.24 and was made up by Kinslee Heimes, Eliza Lange, Jordan Foxhoven, and Myrah Sudbeck.
Randolph’s Bailey Beal is the team’s lone state qualifier, winning the high jump with a height of 5-1.
All of these athletes will compete in Omaha, Neb. next week at the State Track and Field Tournament on May 19 and 20.
