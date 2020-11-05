There was always a way.
When Elizabeth Watchorn couldn’t convince either of her two older brothers to join her, she found a way to practice her volleyball skills.
Against a wall. Against the stairs. Outside against the garage.
Anywhere.
“I always got in trouble from my parents,” said Watchorn, a native of Ponca, Nebraska.
In time, she and her brothers would play — any sport, it didn’t matter — in the front yard, but volleyball was always the activity she would suggest.
“It was something I’ve always loved,” Watchorn said.
She was one of those kids who played every sport possible: Volleyball, basketball, softball and track, but volleyball was always her favorite.
“That was the one sport I looked forward to,” said Watchorn, now a senior on the Mount Marty University volleyball team.
“I have a love for the game, definitely, compared to the other sports.”
Perhaps because of that passion but also perhaps because of all those powerful attacks off the garage wall, Watchorn developed into a rather successful volleyball player.
With two matches remaining in her college career, she will leave as one of the most accomplished players in Mount Marty volleyball history. Watchorn — ‘Biz,’ as she’s known — is the first player in program history to eclipse both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her career.
Yes, there were obvious signs that she could be an effective college hitter, but there was something else about Watchorn that Mount Marty head coach Frank Hebenstreit clearly remembers.
“She wouldn’t talk,” Hebenstreit said, with a smile.
“Her mom is very friendly and very outgoing, but when I went to her letter of intent signing, ‘Biz’ didn’t say a sentence.”
Eventually, her Mount Marty teammates noticed the same thing.
Hebenstreit joked that another player good-naturedly asked him during her freshman season, ‘Is she mute?’
It didn’t take long for everyone to see for themselves what makes Watchorn so valuable, and not only because of her kill totals or dig numbers.
“She still doesn’t talk a lot, but she has so much leadership and so much strength of character that isn’t your typical ‘rah rah’ leader,” Hebenstreit said.
As evidenced by all those front-yard memories, family has always been especially important to Watchorn.
And so when it came time to decide on a college, proximity was key. Mount Marty, she realized, was going to be a good fit.
“I knew that I had an opportunity and chance to play, but I wanted to earn it and work for it,” Watchorn said. “That was rewarding.”
That’s what she did.
Watchorn established herself immediately during her freshman season in 2017 as one of the team’s most potent offensive weapons, and she has continued that trend into 2020.
“I didn’t think she’d be near the player she is now,” Hebenstreit said.
And for one specific reason.
Watchorn stands 5-foot-8. She can certainly get some height on her jumps, but she’s still shorter than many other attackers — and opposing blockers — in her conference.
Still, she’s found a way.
“It’s one thing to go up and use your ability to hit the ball, but she’s had to learn how to hit different shots,” Hebenstreit said. “She’s learned to hit out of the back row more.”
In time, Watchorn continued to pile up the kills and digs. Earlier this season, she crossed 1,000 digs (the eighth Mount Marty player to ever do that) and last week crossed the 1,000 kill mark (the fifth to do that).
“It’s crazy,” she said.
“Coming in, I never expected that, to get both; that’s crazy. But I couldn’t have done them without everyone else.”
While longevity is certainly necessary to reach milestones like those, so too is versatility — you’ve got to be effective on both offense and defense.
Confidence is also an important ingredient, added Hebenstreit.
“You learn that from going through the wars,” he said. “With our team, we’re climbing uphill in every match we play. Nothing comes easy for us.”
Watchorn didn’t play in the back row during her freshman season, but she said she quickly identified that as a goal.
“In my sophomore year, I really wanted to, but I had to work for it,” she said. “It’s rewarding for me to know I could do both.”
What hasn’t been a regular part to Watchorn’s time with Mount Marty has been wins. This season, the Lancers boast an overall record of 5-19 and a 0-14 record in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
During Watchorn’s career, Mount Marty boasts a 25-89 overall record and a 1-60 mark in the GPAC — the Lancers have lost their last 56 league matches.
How does Watchorn balance how much fun she’s had and how much she’s grown as a person and a player, with the fact that her team hasn’t been a winner?
“It all comes down to the people you play with,” she said.
“It’s not fun to lose every game, but when you love the game and you’re playing with people you love, it makes it a lot easier.”
The wins haven’t come, but Watchorn said she believes the program is taking steps in the right direction — maybe someday when she comes back for an alumni match, the Lancers will have become a contender, she added.
“We’re so close, so that’s rewarding,” Watchorn said.
A multi-time selection to Mount Marty’s Dean’s List, Watchorn will graduate next spring and plans to attend graduate school for physical therapy.
As hard as it is for her to believe, Watchorn’s volleyball career is almost over.
“It’s gone by so fast; it’s hard to wrap my mind around it, honestly,” she said. “It’s definitely been worth it; I wouldn’t change it.”
