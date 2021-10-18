ST. LOUIS—South Dakota senior linebacker Jack Cochrane has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance during the Coyotes’ 34-21 road win at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa. It is the first such honor for Cochrane, who hails from Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Cochrane had two interceptions and seven tackles including one for loss against the Panthers. He returned his first interception 23 yards to set up a short touchdown drive in the first half. His second stopped a drive in the fourth quarter. Cochrane’s four career interceptions are tied for the active lead on the team.
Cochrane is the leading tackler on a defense that ranks 10th in the FCS in scoring and 19th in total yards. South Dakota (5-2, 3-1 MVFC), winner of three straight, returns to the DakotaDome Saturday to host Illinois State (2-4, 0-3) in a 1 p.m. kick.
