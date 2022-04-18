LONG BEACH, Calif.—South Dakota captured four women’s event titles Saturday at the Beach Invitational held at Jack Rose Track.
Third-year sophomore Ella Byers took the tape in the women’s 1,500 meters in a personal best time of 4:31.00. The time ranks eighth in USD program history.
Sophomore Sara Reifenrath cruised to a win in the 400 meters with a posting of 54.40 seconds. Freshman teammate Anna Robinson clocked a time of 55.57 for ninth in the field. Robinson also moved to ninth in USD history outdoors. Robinson added a ninth-place finish in the 200 meters in 24.34 seconds.
The Coyotes took the top-two spots in the women’s high jump. Freshman Danii Anglin cleared 5-9 ¼ (1.76m) to top the field. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring tied for second with a height of 5-7 ¼ (1.71m).
South Dakota’s women’s 4x400-meter relay placed first with a time of 3:42.02. The quartet consisted of freshman Moe Bridgen, sophomore Jacy Pulse, Robinson and Reifenrath.
Joining Pulse, Robinson and Reifenrath on the women’s 4x100-meter relay was sophomore Erin Kinney. USD’s 4x100 finished runner-up in 45.89 seconds, a time just .04 of a second off their school record from earlier this season.
On the men’s side, the quartet of sophomore Virgil Steward, sophomore Demar Francis, third-year sophomore Ardell Inlay and third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz clocked 40.62 seconds for second in the 4x100-meter relay. That time moves them to fourth in USD program history.
Francis added a runner-up finish in the 200 meters in 21.17 seconds and a fourth-place finish in the 400 meters with a time of 47.64 seconds.
A day after winning at the Mt. SAC Relays with a personal best performance, sophomore Jaidyn Garrett vaulted another personal best on Saturday at Long Beach. She cleared 13-9 ¾ (4.21m) to tie for second in the Beach Invitational field. The height ties her for ninth in USD program history. Freshman Marleen Mülla tied for sixth with a clearance of 13-3 ¾ (4.06m).
Sophomore Eerik Haamer and third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot tied for second in the men’s pole vault. Both cleared a height of 17-3 ½ (5.27m). Sophomore Tre Young tied for sixth with a height of 16-3 ½ (4.97m).
Sophomore Jacob Jenkins leaped a personal best of 50-0 ¾ (15.26m) in the triple jump for third place at the Beach. He becomes just the third Coyote to leap past 50 feet in the triple jump.
Coming off the relay performances, Pulse placed fourth in the open 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 1:00.11. The time ranks fourth in USD history.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp took sixth in the hammer throw with a mark of 194-4 (59.25m).
Fourth-year junior Jack Durst and third-year sophomore Ethan Heitman took sixth and ninth, respectively, in the high jump. Durst cleared 6-9 (2.06m) and Heitman jumped 6-7 (2.01m).
Freshman Mason Sindelar crossed the finish line in 3:53.15 for eighth in the 1,500 meters. The time moved him to 10th in USD history.
Fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding leaped 19-1 ½ (5.83m) and took ninth place in the long jump.
Fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan took 10th in the shot put with a throw of 56-2 ½ (17.13m).
Coyote track and field returns home next weekend for the South Dakota Challenge on Friday and Saturday at Lillibridge Track Complex in Vermillion, South Dakota.
