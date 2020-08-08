Having not played in two weeks is certainly having an effect on the Yankton Tappers.
At least according to player/manager Nik Davis.
After figuring things out late to capture a first round victory Friday night, the Tappers struggled to find much rhythm in 8-1 loss to the Sioux Falls Brewers on Saturday in the South Dakota State Class A Amateur Baseball Tournament at Riverside Field.
Yankton — the defending state tournament runner-up — hadn’t played since a non-league game on July 22.
“That layoff kind of hurt us,” Davis said. “We’re used to playing every couple of days, so it’s been hard to jump back into it after two weeks off.”
Either way, though, the Tappers didn’t play to their normal level, he added.
“We had guys have off days who don’t usually have off days,” Davis said.
Six of the eight teams in the opening weekend of the state tournament advance to next weekend’s action in Mitchell, while the defending champion Brewers take a 2-0 record into the semifinals.
The Tappers, meanwhile, will play in the loser’s bracket next Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Mitchell’s Drake Field.
It wasn’t as if Saturday’s loss derailed Yankton’s goal of reaching the second weekend, but the Tappers were hoping to at least shore things up.
Instead, Yankton’s typically strong pitching staff issued seven walks, hit four batters and threw two wild pitches that scored a run.
Yankton starting pitcher Beau Lofink was uncharacteristically wild in the top of the first inning, and the Brewers took advantage.
Sioux Falls loaded the bases with nobody out and then drew a walk to bring in a run. Following a strikeout, the Brewers drew another walk to score a run.
Lofink would settle down — although he walked five batters and hit four others — to get through six innings, with Yankton down 3-1.
That was plenty of run support for Brewers starter Kalib Mauch.
The lefty allowed one run on two hits, with seven strikeouts and five walks, over five innings — both of Yankton’s hits came on singles in the fourth inning.
Mauch was backed by an offense that was led by T.J. Miller, who was 3-4 with three RBI, and Jose Martinez who doubled and singled.
Caid Koletzky and Davis had Yankton’s hits.
Now the Tappers are faced with having to advance through the loser’s bracket if they are going to make a return trip to the state championship game.
“Last year, we saw how important it was to get out to a 2-0 start,” Davis said. “But that first win (Friday) was huge for us.
“Now we’ll just have to fight our way back and build some momentum as we go.”
