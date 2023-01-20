SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles needed an extra day and two extra periods, but the girls’ basketball team scored its first victory of the season.
Yankton outlasted Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56-50 in double-overtime on Friday. The game has been postponed from Thursday due to poor weather conditions.
“We had a group of girls that refused to lose,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We hadn’t been in that position often this year, and we learned a lot about how to handle those situations.”
Both teams came into the contest without a victory, two of the three winless Class AA girls’ programs at this point of the season. Sturgis, which Yankton hosts in the regular season finale, is the other.
Yankton did not substitute in the fourth quarter or either overtime.
“They battled through fatigue and adversity,” Krier said. “We had to figure out how to stop (Katie) Spicer. They went into a zone, and we had to figure out how to get looks offensively against it.
“We had kids that wanted to win and were willing to do what they needed to.”
Claire Tereshinski scored 25 points to lead Yankton. Bailey LaCroix and Macy Drotzmann each scored 13 points, with Drotzmann adding seven rebounds and four steals.
The Gazelles, who came into the contest shooting 49% from the free throw line, hit 18 of 24 (75%) on the night.
Spicer led Roosevelt with 33 points.
Yankton will look to continue its momentum on Jan. 26, traveling to Brandon Valley.
“The nice part is, now we get a chance to get back into practice, look at some film,” Krier said. “Jefferson (on Tuesday) and tonight were our two best performances of the year. Now we can get in the gym, work on some things, and keep it going.”
Roosevelt edged the Gazelles 41-40 in the JV contest. Kaylor Luellman led Yankton with 13 points. Eden Wolfgram had 10 points. Carly Cap added five rebounds.
Roosevelt claimed the ‘C’ game 42-23. For Yankton, Nora Krajewski scored 10 points. Olivia Chipman added seven rebounds.
Yankton won the ‘D’ game 36-25 behind 11 points each from Nora Krajewski and Maddie Tereshinski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.