O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remained unanimous selections as the top teams in their respective classes as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was announced on Monday.
O’Gorman (3-0) did not play this past week, leaving the Knights undefeated. Yankton travels to fifth-ranked Huron (7-0) Tuesday before hosting Mitchell (3-5), which received votes, on Thursday. It will mark Yankton’s second home match of the season, the first since Aug. 25.
Sioux Falls Christian (10-3), despite going 2-3 in a talented field at a tournament in Iowa, remained the top team in Class A. Dakota Valley (4-0) remained second, followed by Platte-Geddes (7-0), which moved into the poll at third. Wagner (7-2), third last week, received votes.
Warner (14-1), despite suffering a loss to now-fourth-ranked Burke (10-2), remained in the top spot in Class B.
Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Sept. 12, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. O'Gorman (16) 3-0 80 1
4. S.F. Washington 3-1 29 5
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Jefferson (3-1) 10, Mitchell (3-5) 3
1. S.F. Christian (16) 10-3 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 4-0 64 2
3. Platte-Geddes 7-0 30 RV
5. R.C. Christian 12-3 21 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Wagner (7-2) 9, Hamlin (4-0) 6, Elkton-Lake Benton (7-1) 2, Baltic (8-3) 2, Mobridge-Pollock (7-0) 1
5. Wolsey-Wessington 7-2 18 4
