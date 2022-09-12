O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Warner remained unanimous selections as the top teams in their respective classes as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was announced on Monday.

O’Gorman (3-0) did not play this past week, leaving the Knights undefeated. Yankton travels to fifth-ranked Huron (7-0) Tuesday before hosting Mitchell (3-5), which received votes, on Thursday. It will mark Yankton’s second home match of the season, the first since Aug. 25.

