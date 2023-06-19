ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson split an American Legion baseball doubleheader with the Fargo (North Dakota) Post 2 Jets on Sunday.
In the opener, Fargo scored six runs in the seventh inning to claim a 9-5 victory.
For EPJ, Hunter Geary had three hits. Ty Trometer, Ben Swatek and Keaton Gale each had a hit.
Ben Swatek took the loss, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings of work.
EPJ bounced back to claim the nightcap 11-1.
Geary had two hits and four RBI, and Gale and Noah McDermott each had two hits for EPJ. Trometer had a hit and two RBI. Ben Swatek, Tayson Swatek and Evan Hailey each had a hit in the victory.
Gale picked up the win, striking out six in the five-inning contest.
SMC 4, Dakota Valley 3
CANOVA — Salem-Montrose-Canova scored in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Dakota Valley 4-3 in American Legion baseball action on Sunday.
Dylan Lukken had a double and two RBI, and Jaxon Hennies doubled for Dakota Valley. Jackson Boonstra, Brendan Barnett, Grant VanDenHul, Beau Pollema, Noah Hede and Beau Jones each had a hit in the effort.
Jake Pruchniak took the loss, striking out 11 in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Hartington 5, Pierce 4
PIERCE, Neb. — Hartington rallied from an early 3-0 deficit, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh to beat Pierce 5-4 in American Legion baseball action on Saturday.
Dan Puppe doubled and singled to lead Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker also had two hits. Breiton Whitmire, Dylan Taylor, Weston Heine and Carson Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Koby Detlefson pitched four innings of shutout relief, striking out four, to pick up the win.
Elk Point-Jefferson 10, Vermillion 1
VERMILLION — Elk Point-Jefferson scored five runs in the second inning on the way to a 10-1 victory over Vermillion in American Legion baseball action on Saturday at Prentis Park.
Tayson Swatek doubled and singled, and Evan Hailey and Christian Mueller each had two hits for EPJ. Ty Trometer, Jordan Anderson and Noah McDermott each had a hit in the victory.
Jack Vitt had two hits for Vermillion. Connor Peterson, Connor Roerig, Trey Hansen, Carter Hansen and Mikey Roob each had a hit for Post 1.
Mueller went the distance in the win, striking out eight. Tate Hage took the loss.
Junior Legion
Hartington 19, Millard United 9
PIERCE, Neb. — Hartington scored at least two runs in each of six innings on the way to a 19-9 rout of Millard United in American Legion Juniors action on Sunday in Pierce, Nebraska.
Koby Detlefson doubled and singled, driving in two, and Breiton Whitmire had two hits and five RBI for Hartington. Brayden Reifenrath also had two hits. Dylan Taylor doubled, Brady Hochstein had a hit and three RBI, and Jaymison Cattau, Graham Potts and Quinn Hochstein each had a hit in the victory.
Five different pitchers threw for Hartington, with Cattau pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Wakefield 3, Hartington 1
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wakefield outlasted Hartington 3-1 in American Legion Juniors baseball action, Saturday in Hartington, Nebraska.
Brady Hochstein went 2-for-3 for Hartington. Koby Detlefson and Jaymison Cattau each had a hit in the effort.
Jared Rutar took the loss, striking out four in his five innings of work. Graham Potts struck out three in two innings of relief.
14-U: Brandon Tourn.
Marshall 11, Hartington 10
VALLEY SPRINGS — Marshall, Minnesota scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally to an 11-10 victory over Hartington in the Brandon Valley Tournament on Sunday.
Tate Fisher had three hits for Hartington. Lane Heimes and Bodie Hochstein each doubled. Micah Cattau and Landyn Keiser each had a hit in the effort.
Gavin Klug took the loss. Cattau struck out four in his four innings of work.
Hartington 4, Border Valley 1
VALLEY SPRINGS — Hartington overcame an early deficit to beat the Border Valley Storm in the Brandon Valley Tournament on Sunday.
Easton Hochstein doubled and singled, and Lane Heimes homered for Hartington. Gavin Klug doubled. Bodie Hochstein, Micah Cattau and Tate Fischer each had a hit in the victory.
Easton Hochstein pitched three innings, striking out five, for the win. Klug struck out two in two innings of shutout relief.
Hartington 5, Huron 3
BRANDON — Hartington used a three-run fifth inning to claim a 5-3 victory over Huron in the Brandon Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Grady Haberer went 3-for-3 with two RBI for Hartington. Justin Heimes doubled. Lane Heimes and Landyn Keiser each had a hit in the victory.
Tate Fischer pitched five innings for the win. Micah Cattau struck out two in an inning of scoreless relief.
Hartington 6, Brandon Valley 3
VALLEY SPRINGS — Hartington scored in each of the first four innings of a 6-3 victory over Brandon Valley in the Brandon Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Easton Hochstein tripled, and Bodie Hochstein had a double and three RBI for Hartington.
Bodie Hochstein struck out four batters in three innings of work for the win. Easton Hochstein struck out four in three innings of shutout relief.
Winner Tourn.
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 9, Platte-Geddes 7
WINNER — Mount Vernon-Plankinton built a 6-0 lead and held on for a 9-7 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Winner 14-under baseball tournament on Sunday.
Tommy Nelson and Isaac Leader each had two hits for Platte-Geddes. Kenyon Kuiper posted a triple and four RBI. Asher Kott doubled. Maddux Van Zee, Chris Baas and Ryker Nachtigal each had a hit in the effort.
Van Zee took the loss. Kott struck out four in 4 1/3 innings of relief.
Platte-Geddes 8, Wagner 7
WINNER — Platte-Geddes scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim an 8-7 victory over Wagner in the Winner 14-under baseball tournament on Saturday.
Maddux Van Zee went 3-for-3 with three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Tommy Nelson and Kenyon Kuiper each had two hits. Dalton Ebel added a hit in the victory.
Asher Kott got the final two outs of the seventh inning to pick up the victory. Kuiper started, striking out seven in his 5 2/3 innings of work.
Platte-Geddes 14s 14, Gregory 14s 4
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes built an early 7-0 lead on the way to a 14-4 victory over Gregory in the Winner 14-under baseball tournament on Saturday.
Maddux Van Zee went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI for Platte-Geddes. Asher Kott went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Bentley Veurink also had two hits. Dalton Ebel and Kyler Strand each doubled. Kenyon Kuiper added a hit in the victory.
Isaac Leader went the distance in the five-inning contest, striking out six, for the victory.
Other 14-U Games
Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Centerville 2
ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson built a 4-1 lead and held on for a 4-2 victory over Centerville in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Brody Van Roekel doubled for Elk Point-Jefferson. Blake Trudeau, Trey Vanderweerdt, Levi Hanson and Spencer Marx each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Bobzin doubled and singled, and Logan Ruter had two hits for Centerville. Tucker Martz and Gage Schoellerman each had a hit in the effort.
Van Roekel struck out seven in five innings of work for the victory. Austin Hanson had two strikeouts in two innings of relief. Charlie Eide took the loss, striking out six.
Lennox 9, Vermillion 2
VERMILLION — Lennox built an early lead on the way to a 9-2 victory over Vermillion in 14-under baseball action on Saturday.
Grant Roerig doubled for Vermillion. Ryne Chapman, Ryan Vitt, Teddy Nesmith and Luke Jensen each had a hit in the effort.
Reise Pittman took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.