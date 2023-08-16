EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories from the Mount Marty fall sports media day, held Aug. 10.
The Mount Marty men’s soccer team is looking to continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the GPAC.
The Lancer team will only lose one starter from the year prior, while returning most of the 2022-23 team. Two players who are finding their way back to the pitch are Matias Romero and Diego Sanchez.
“We are very lucky to have this many players come back and play another year with us,” said head coach Oliver Tieleman. “Both Diego and Matias nearly played every minute of every game last year, so we are lucky to have them back and continue to help lead the team.”
On top of having many returners, Tieleman noted that the coaching staff was able to bring in strong talent as well with incoming freshman and transfers.
“The newcomers to the team are all eager to learn, get better, and already working hard in the gym,” Tieleman stated.
Last year, the team posted a record of 7-7-3, with the season coming to an end in overtime in the first round of the GPAC Tournament against Hastings.
“Although it was a disappointing way to end the season last year, we were able to see improvement throughout the season and it left us with a good stepping stone for this year,” Tieleman stated.
The 2023-24 season starts with a weekend trip to Minn. The first game of the season will be played on Aug. 25th against Hamline University, and the second game is the following day against Crown College.
“This is a really good opportunity for the team to play somewhere different, face some DII institutions, and show that the NAIA can compete,” Tieleman said. “It is the team’s first trip in a while and will be a good opportunity for the team. Some fundraising and help form Athletic Department made it possible to happen.”
The first Great Plains Athletic Conference game for the team takes place on September 13th against Doane University and will be home at the Crane-Youngworth Field.
“Doane is always a good challenge for us, so we really want to start strong at home. We always aim to win on our home field,” Tieleman said.
Coach Tieleman is entering his second season at the helm for the Lancers and is joined by assistants Eliel Trejo and Sebastian Aguero.
“Coming into my second season, I feel a lot stronger this season. I know I made some mistakes last year, but I have been learning from them and given an opportunity to continue to grow,” Tieleman said.
The goal for the team this year is to improve their GPAC finish from eighth to fourth and host a playoff game at home.
“I think we have a strong team returning and have brought in a very good recruiting class for the season and can work for this goal,” Tieleman said.
