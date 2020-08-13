Year two of Bucks soccer under head coach Dave Dannenbring already is off to a faster start than year one, even with a younger squad.
In part, it’s because of the experience of the coaching staff, Dannenbring said.
“Last year, one of the biggest things was all the little things that we didn’t know we didn’t know,” he said. “It’s been so much better this year. The kids have an idea of how we do things. It’s made things significantly better: more fun and more efficient.”
While the Bucks boast a big roster — 31 players grades 9-12 — only one of those 31, Christian Budig, is a senior. But the other three grades have an even distribution of players.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Dannenbring said. “It’s a great bonus for us to have that many numbers in the three years below senior.”
Though the Bucks did not have the team activities available to them that they would in a normal summer, the work that several players put in this summer was evident.
“There are some of those kids who worked hard all summer who have seen that it’s paid off,” Dannenbring said. “Some of those who didn’t put in the work have seen it, too.”
Dannenbring and assistant coach Neil Hohenthaner have been joined this year by Riley Smith, a former Buck and Bucks assistant who will help with goalkeepers for both the boys’ and girls’ squads. Junior keeper Zach Loest returns after starting a season ago, and has benefitted from Smith’s return to the program.
“Already in two weeks of practice we’ve seen an improvement in Zach,” Dannenbring said. “They (Loest and sophomores Sam Huber and Kaleb Swihart, who also play in goal) have learned so much in how to direct the defense.”
Juniors Gavin Fortner, Jacob Kirchner, Trace Jensen and freshman Ty Binde will anchor the defense in front of the net, with junior Robert Schaefer, sophomore Milo Johnson and freshman Lance Dannenbring providing depth.
Budig and sophomores Alex Nockels and Cole Pederson will provide the foundation for the midfield. Juniors Zach Hebda and Sam Herbert, and Lance Dannenbring will also compete in the midfield.
“Budig will be in the middle directing traffic,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Alex Nockels will be a center mid. Cole is such an athlete, a hard worker and a good all-around presence.”
The Bucks will also be athletic up top, with juniors Ethan Yasat and Will Pavlish leading the offensive charge, along with junior Gage Becker and sophomore Braylen Bietz.
“Ethan is a really good wing. We had a crossing competition, and he went 19-for-20,” Coach Dannenbring said. “Will Pavlish is so quick. Braylen Bietz has really grown, become a great physical presence. Gage Becker has really improved.
“Teams are going to have to keep up with our speed.”
The Bucks hit the road today (Friday), opening at Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Bucks will play four of the following five matches at home, including the home and Eastern South Dakota Conference opener on Tuesday against Harrisburg.
After Friday, the Bucks will play two matches a week for each of the next three weeks. Coach Dannenbring said that schedule will help keep his young team engaged.
“With a young team, they just want to play,” he said. “I think that’s good for us.”
Coach Dannenbring also liked the top-heavy schedule due to the other major factor in this and every team’s season in 2020: COVID-19.
“Because it’s such an unknown, having six games under our belt by the fourth day of school will be a good thing,” he said. “At least at this point, we have gotten things going.”
