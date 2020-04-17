Layne Somsen could no longer ignore what he called the ‘writing on the wall.’
He was going to have to make a decision about his professional baseball future.
So the 30-year-old Yankton native did: He decided to call it a career.
After a seven-year minor league career — and two appearances in the major leagues in 2016 — that saw him pitch for eight teams, Somsen decided over the offseason to retire from the game.
“My body told me it was time,” he said in a phone interview Friday afternoon.
A former Yankton High School and South Dakota State University standout, Somsen was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2013 Draft. He then worked his way up the organizational ladder and saw time (2 1/3 innings) for the Reds during the 2016 season.
He then saw action for two minor league teams in 2017, but was plagued with injuries each of the past two seasons.
Stepping away from the game was understandably a difficult decision, but Somsen said he tried to keep the big picture in mind.
“I always told myself, if I could look back one day and be happy with everything I did in baseball, I could retire and be completely OK with it,” he said.
“It was an absolute ride.”
Not to mention, a successful one.
Over his minor league career, Somsen posted a 20-9 record with a 2.69 earned run average in 160 games. He struck out 290 batters in 284 1/3 innings.
Last season, Somsen split time between Oklahoma City (Triple-A) and Tulsa (Double-A), and finished with a 2-1 record and a 5.17 earned run average across 15 2/3 innings. He missed the entire second half of the season with elbow problems, however.
Somsen was determined to come back, he said.
“I tried to give it another go,” he added.
Ultimately, though, he decided — and informed his agent — that it was best for him and for future teams (Somsen was a free agent) that he step away from the game.
“I realized that I couldn’t tell anyone I was 100 percent healthy or that I wouldn’t have any more arm problems,” Somsen said.
“It just wasn’t worth it to try to move on to another organization and not be able to help them like I could.”
He has no regrets, though.
Between college and the professional ranks, baseball has taken Somsen to 40 of the 50 states, he said.
“It’s taken me all over the country,” he said. “It was everything you dream of as a little kid.”
His career also produced life-long friendships, Somsen added.
“The thing I know I’ll miss the most is the interactions with all the guys,” he said. “I’ll miss the competitive part of it of course, but being around the guys every day was so much fun.”
He hasn’t completely stepped away from the game, however.
Somsen has been working with the Sioux Empire Baseball Association (SEBA) for the past few years and was set to again this spring and summer, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to those seasons.
Somsen, who lives in Sioux Falls with his wife Katherine and two children, said he will look back on his professional career with fond memories.
“I had great experiences in baseball,” he said.
