VERMILLION — University of South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner announced Chelsea Qualls as an assistant coach Thursday morning.
Qualls was a head coach at Sprague High School in Salem, Oregon since 2018. Qualls played college softball at Chemeketa Community College in Salem and George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon.
Qualls assisted at West Salem High School and Williamette University prior to her head coaching job at Sprague. Qualls was an all-conference pitcher and utility player during her college playing days.
