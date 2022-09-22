CROFTON, Neb. — South Sioux City swept team honors at the Crofton Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course near Crofton, Nebraska.
The South Sioux boys beat out Bloomfield-Wausa 25 to 50 for the title. Norfolk Catholic (67), Wayne (68) and Hartington-Newcastle (82) rounded out the top five.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker finished the hilly 5,000-meter course in 14:53.09, well ahead of South Sioux City’s Mesuidi Ejerso (17:00.15). Bloomfield-Wausa’s Luke Woockman (17:30.89), Lyons-Decatur Northeast’s Caleb Schlichting (17:43.51) and Wayne’s Drew Miller (17:54.77) rounded out the top five.
The South Sioux girls scored 26 points to beat out Wayne and Crofton, each at 37 points. Bloomfield-Wausa (53) was fourth, followed by Hartington-Newcastle (87).
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the race in 19:31.66, well ahead of Wayne’s Laura Hasemann (20:56.65). South Sioux Lorena Valdivia (21:12.50), Norfolk Catholic’s C.C. Kann (21:20.94) and South Sioux’s Gloria Flores (21:36.15) rounded out the top five.
TEAM SCORES: South Sioux City 26, Wayne 37, Crofton 37, Bloomfield-Wausa 53, Hartington-Newcastle 87, Neligh-Oakdale 100, Tri County Northeast 104, Wayne JV 135, Crofton JV 152, Summerland 159, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 194, South Sioux City JV 210
TOP 20: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton 19:31.66; 2, Laura Hasemann, Wayne 20:56.65; 3, Lorena Valdivia, South Sioux City 21:12.50; 4, C.C. Kann, Norfolk Catholic 21:20.94; 5, Gloria Flores, South Sioux City 21:36.15; 6, Christina Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 21:45.76; 7, Brooklyn Heineman, South Sioux City 21:46.84; 8, Kyla Krusemark, Wayne 21:53.74; 9, Sophia Wortmann, Crofton 22:03.73; 10, Ava Noecker, Hartington 22:17.33; 11, Rylie Arens, Crofton 22:19.99; 12, Rhyanne Mackling, Tri County Northeast 22:26.23; 13, Callie Fisher, Lutheran High Northeast 22:26.90; 14, Lilyan Hurner, Wayne 22:46.18; 15, Marianna Romero, South Sioux City 22:47.38; 16, Tiernee Freeman, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:55.12; 17, Carry Martinson, Bloomfield-Wausa 22:56.70; 18, Olivia Hanson, Wayne 22:56.80; 19, Luci Koinzan, Neligh-Oakdale 22:57.48; 20, Elizabeth Wortmann, Crofton 23:03.28
TOP 20: 1, Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle 14:53.09; 2, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City 17:00.15; 3, Luke Woockman, Bloomfield-Wausa 17:30.89; 4, Caleb Schlichting, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 17:43.51; 5, Drew Miller, Wayne 17:54.77; 6, Ivan Morelos, South Sioux City 18:04.80; 7, Cade Wakeley, Bloomfield-Wausa 18:12.11; 8, Titus Jensen, South Sioux City 18:15.85; 9, Sadam Mohammed, South Sioux City 18:24.39; 10, Cole Rosener, Hartington-Newcastle 18:30.75; 11, Alec Foecking, Norfolk Catholic 18:36.40; 12, Kasen York, Wayne 18:38.36; 13, Tyler Olson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 18:40.62; 14, Nathan Kalous, Norfolk Catholic 18:46.94; 15, Robert Aschoff, Osmond 18:53.92; 16, Nathan Robles, South Sioux City 18:58.16; 17, Julio Lopez, South Sioux City 18:58.28; 18, Mock Chance, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 19:00.65; 19, Tyler Hanson, Bloomfield-Wausa 19:07.98; 20, Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic 19:12.02
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.