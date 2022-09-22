CROFTON, Neb. — South Sioux City swept team honors at the Crofton Invitational cross country meet, held Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course near Crofton, Nebraska.

The South Sioux boys beat out Bloomfield-Wausa 25 to 50 for the title. Norfolk Catholic (67), Wayne (68) and Hartington-Newcastle (82) rounded out the top five.

