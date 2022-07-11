SIOUX FALLS — All four Yankton youth baseball teams competed in the various divisions of the Mid-Summer Classic, which concluded on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Here are the recaps from the Saturday and Sunday games:
Fargo 61s 9, Black Sox 0
The Yankton Black Sox finished the Mid-Summer Classic with a 9-0 loss to Fargo Post 61 on Saturday night.
Trey Sager doubled for Yankton. Easton Serck and Owen Wishon each had a hit.
Mark Kathol took the loss. Kaden Hughes pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
The Black Sox host Sioux Falls West today (Tuesday). Start time for the doubleheader is 5 p.m.
Marshall 6, Lakers 3
Marshall, Minnesota, ended the Yankton Lakers’ run in the Mid-Summer Classic with a 6-3 decision over Yankton on Sunday.
Jace Sedlacek tripled for Yankton. Tate Beste, Gavin Johnson and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the effort.
Christian Weier took the loss, striking out two. Boston Frick had one strikeout in three innings of no-hit relief.
The Lakers host Sioux Falls West Red on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Lakers 11, Morris 8
The Yankton Lakers rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 7-4 to claim an 11-8 victory over Morris, Minnesota on Sunday morning.
Tate Beste went 4-for-4 with a double for Yankton. Sam Gokie went 3-for-4 with a double. Jace Sedlacek had two hits, including a tirple. Gavin Johnson also had two hits. Easton Feser, Abe O’Brien and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the effort.
Sam Gokie went the distance in the win.
Greysox 4, Harrisburg 3
The Yankton Greysox finished their run in the Mid-Summer Classic with a 4-3 victory over Harrisburg on Sunday.
Yankton scored in each of the final four innings, scoring the game-winner on a passed ball.
Ethan Carlson had a pair of doubles for Yankton. Jack Brandt also had two hits. Dylan Howe, Liam Villanueva, Kaden Hunhoff and Aiden Mulder each had a hit in the victory.
Brett Taggart went the distance in the six-inning contest, striking out 13.
The Greysox host Sioux Falls Post 15 on Wednesday. Start time for the twinbill is 5 p.m.
Greysox 7, Saint Peter 5
The Yankton Greysox earned a 7-5 victory over the Saint Peter Saints on Saturday.
Brett Taggart doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Dylan Howe had two hits and two RBI. Cale Haselhorst had two hits and three runs scored. Eli Anderson and Liam Villanueva each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Turner picked up the win, striking out seven in six innings of work.
Renner 6, Greysox 5
Renner rallied from a 5-0 deficit to claim a 6-5 victory over the Yankton Greysox on Saturday.
Brett Taggart had two hits and two RBI, and Eli Anderson had two hits for Yankton. Cale Haselhorst, Noah Hansen and Kaden Hunhoff each had a hit in the effort.
Hunhoff took the loss in relief of Dylan Howe, who struck out seven in six innings of work.
SW Minn. 9, Reds 6
The Southwest Minnesota squad outlasted the Yankton Reds 9-6 on Saturday.
Madden McQuade had a double and three RBI for Yankton. Easton Schelhaas and Isaac Olnes each had a hit in the effort.
Olnes took the loss, striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work.
The Reds travel to Sioux Falls for two games on Wednesday, playing Sioux Falls Post 15 at 3 p.m. and Harrisburg at 5 p.m.
Regular Season
Vermillion 16s 5, EPJ Jrs. 3
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Vermillion 16-under team in youth baseball action on Sunday.
Ty Trometer and Hunter Kempf each had two hits for EPJ. Landon Johnsen doubled. Kayden Moore and Evan Hailey each had a hit in the victory.
Joel Dahlhoff doubled and singled, and Carter Hansen had two hits for Vermillion. Kobe Detlefsen and Riley Sudbeck each had a hit in the effort.
More pitched three innings of relief, striking out two, for the win. Detlefsen took the loss in relief.
Parkston 16s 9, EPJ Jrs. 4
PARKSTON — The Parkston 16-under team outlasted the Elk Point-Jefferson Junior Legion team 9-4 in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Seven different players had one hit each for EPJ: Keaton Gale, Ashton Fairbanks, Jacob Gale, Grayson Girard, Landon Johnsen, Aiden Zach and Wyatt Herrity.
Zach took the loss.
