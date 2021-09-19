MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles cruised to a pair of girls’ tennis victories in an event hosted by Mitchell on Saturday.
Yankton didn’t allow Spearfish to win more than three games in any single match on the way to a 9-0 victory over the Spartans. Maggie Schaefer, Sabrina Krajewski, Kayla Marsh and Paige Mitzel each earned 10-1 victories in singles. Marsh and Frannie Kouri earned a 10-1 victory in doubles.
Yankton swept doubles play and nearly swept singles play in an 8-1 victory over Sioux Falls Jefferson. Schaefer, Nora Krajewski, Sabrina Krajewski, Marsh and Mitzel each won in singles play for the Gazelles.
Yankton, 17-4, hosts Brandon and Madison today (Monday) in the final home event of the season. Start time is 11 a.m.
YANKTON 9, SPEARFISH 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Katie Mondloch 10-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Rebeccah Anglin 10-2; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Lindsey Huck 10-1; Frannie Kouri Y def. Ava Iszler 10-3; Kayla Marsh Y def. Ella Iszler 10-1; Paige Mitzel Y def. Laura Frost 10-1
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Anglin-Mondloch 10-3; S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon Y def. Huck-A. Iszler 10-2; Kouri-Marsh Y def. E. Iszler-Frost 10-1
YANKTON 8, JEFFERSON 1
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Avery Summers 10-6; Nora Krajewski Y def. Samantha Smith 10-4; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Ava Heinitz 10-4; Daleth Vazquez J def. Frannie Kouri 10-7; Kayla Marsh Y def. Afton Keller 10-3; Paige Mitzel Y def. Hannah Walter 10-3
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y def. Summers-Smith 10-6; S. Krajewski-Addison Gordon Y def. Heinitz-Walter 10-2; Kouri-Marsh Y def. Vazquez-Keller 10-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.