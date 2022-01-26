JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team won at Jamestown for the first time since the 1998-99 season, claiming a 64-59 victory over the Jimmies in Great Plains Athletic Conference action on Wednesday.
Elijah Pappas finished with 20 points and five assists for Mount Marty (7-17, 3-12 GPAC). Tyrell Harper had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Allen Wilson scored 10 points off the bench. Kade Stearns hit three three-pointers for nine points. Jonah Larson grabbed seven rebounds off the bench in the victory.
Mason Walters, the reigning GPAC Player of the Week, finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds for Jamestown (18-6, 8-6 GPAC). Will Cordes scored 11 points. Brady Birch had six assists.
Jamestown, receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, had won the previous meeting in Yankton, 83-51 on Dec. 11. Walters, who is averaging 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season, did not play in that contest but the Jimmies had five players in double figures in that win.
Jamestown built a 31-20 lead at the half and led by as many as 14 points, 38-24, with 15:50 to play. But Mount Marty kept cutting into the Jimmies’ margin, taking a 51-50 lead on two Nick Coleman free throws with 6:07 to play.
The Lancers never trailed again in the contest.
Mount Marty is off this weekend before taking on GPAC leader Briar Cliff on Feb. 2 in Sioux City, Iowa.
MOUNT MARTY (7-17)
Elijah Pappas 7-13 4-5 20, Tyrell Harper 5-10 2-2 13, Kade Stearns 3-5 0-0 9, Gio Diaz 2-6 0-0 4, Lincoln Jordre 1-4 0-0 2, Allen Wilson 2-3 4-4 10, Nick Coleman 1-4 2-4 4, Jonah Larson 0-6 2-2 2, Chase Altenburg 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-53 14-17 64.
JAMESTOWN (18-6)
Mason Walters 12-20 7-8 32, Will Cordes 4-10 1-1 11, Cole Woodford 3-9 1-2 8, Marc Kjos 3-11 0-0 7, Brady Birch 0-5 0-1 0, Devon Schultz 0-0 1-4 1, Cameron Ketchum 0-0 0-0 0, Devan Praska 0-1 0-0 0, John Argue 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22-56 10-16 59.
At the half: UJ 31-20. Three-Pointers: MMU 8-23 (Stearns 3-5, Pappas 2-4, Wilson 2-3, Harper 1-2, Diaz 0-1, Larson 0-4, Altenburg 0-1), UJ 5-24 (Cordes 2-6, Walters 1-2, Woodford 1-6, Kjos 1-8, Birch 0-1, Praska 0-1). Rebounds: UJ 37 (Walters 11), MMU 34 (Harper 10). Blocked Shots: UJ 3 (Walters 2), MMU 0. Steals: MMU 6 (Coleman 2), UJ 5. Assists: UJ 12 (Birch 6), MMU 11 (Pappas 5). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, UJ 15. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Harper. Turnovers: UJ 11, MMU 8.
