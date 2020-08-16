MITCHELL — Saturday night at the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament was “Miller Time” for the Canova Gang.
For the Wynot Expos, though, it was last call.
Canova pounded out 14 hits against the previously untouched Wynot pitching staff in a 14-0 victory over the Expos in the Class B semifinals. The victory sent Canova into Sunday’s championship game against defending champion Alexandria, while Wynot saw its season end.
Former Mount Marty Lancers standouts Derek Miller and Trey Krier each had three hits for Canova. Former Yankton Tapper Jason Miller had two hits, including a home run, and five RBI. Former Mount Marty standout Justin Miller doubled and singled, driving in four runs. Kendall Gassman doubled. Former Lancer Jared Miller had a hit, as did Garrett Gassman, Drew Sweeter and Kendall Gassman.
Ryan Heimes doubled and former Lancer Scott Morrison had a hit for Wynot.
Cole Gassman tossed the seven-inning shutout, striking out five. Jackson Sudbeck, who picked up the win in Wynot’s first-round victory, took the loss.
Wynot, which had thrown shutouts in each of its first three victories, saw that streak end in the top of the first on Jason Miller’s three-run blast over the left field fence. Canova extended that lead with a Justin Miller RBI single in the second.
“They got out to a good start,” Wynot player/manager Lee Heimes said of the Gang. “We had a couple of chances to make a couple of plays, but we weren’t able to escape.”
Wynot slowed the Gang’s attack over the next two innings, but could not take advantage due to solid defense by Canova.
“We played some good defense,” Lee Heimes said. “It’s funny how the ball hops. Last night it bounced our way, tonight it didn’t.”
Canova strung together three hits to score a run in the fifth, then opened the floodgates in the sixth. Seven straight batters reached as the Gang sent 13 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs and putting the game out of reach.
The loss did not take away from what the Expos accomplished in Mitchell, Wynot’s manager noted.
“We got to the semis. We had 25 straight innings of no runs against us,” Lee Heimes said. “We had good defense, good pitching and timely hitting. We learned a lot about being a good team.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.