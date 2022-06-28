The Yankton Black Sox overcame an early deficit to claim a 12-9 victory over Vermillion in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Evan Serck had two hits, and Mark Kathol had a double and four RBI for Yankton. Cohen Zahrbock, Kaden Hughes, Kael Garry, Trey Rothschadl and Owen Wishon each had a hit in the victory.
Conner Roerig, Kobe Detlefsen and Michael Roob each had a hit for Vermillion.
Hughes pitched four innings of relief, striking out seven, for the win. Jack Vitt took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work. Vermillion’s Riley Sudbeck struck out three in an inning of relief.
Yankton, 15-6, travels to Harrisburg on Thursday. Vermillion, 6-6, hosts Lennox today (Wednesday).
Lakers 6, Vermillion 0
The Yankton Lakers had three pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory over the Vermillion 14-under team in youth baseball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Sam Gokie tripled, and Carter Boomsma had a double, a single and three RBI for Yankton. Gavin Johnson, Abe O’Brien, Jace Sedlacek and Brennen Gilmore each had a hit in the victory.
Trey Hansen had the lone Vermillion hit.
Boston Frick pitched four innings, striking out four, for the win. Owen Eidsness struck out two in an inning of relief. O’Brien also had a strikeout in relief for Yankton. Hayden Christopherson took the loss, striking out three in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
Yankton, 12-6, travels to Sioux Falls on Thursday for matchups against East and the West Navy squad. Vermillion, 9-3 after having its seven-game win streak snapped, hosts the Dakota Valley 13s on Thursday.
