WAGNER — Fourth-ranked Wagner punched its ticket to the Class A volleyball SoDak 16 with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton in the Region 5A Tournament on Thursday.
Wagner (30-3) advances to the state-qualifier round on Nov. 8. Wagner, the top seed, draws Winner (12-19).
Shalayne Nagel led a balanced Wagner attack with 10 kills and three blocks. Avari Bruguier had nine kills, 15 digs and three ace serves. Macy Koupal posted 32 assists and four ace serves. Kya Kjeldgaard had seven kills, two ace serves and two blocks. Emma Yost posted seven kills, Madi Knebel had 16 digs and Shona Kocer added three blocks in the victory.
Reagan Rus had eight kills and Vanessa Hoffman posted 11 assists and 11 digs for MVP (18-12).
Platte-Geddes 3, KWL 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes advanced to the Class A volleyball SoDak 16 with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 victory over Kimball-White Lake in the Region 5A Tournament on Thursday.
Platte-Geddes, the ninth seed, will take on Hamlin (26-4) on Nov. 8.
Karly VanDerWerff had 16 kills, nine digs, two blocks and two ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes (26-7), which advances to the state-qualifier round on Nov. 8. Cadence Van Zee posted 10 kills, 14 digs and three ace serves. Avery DeVries had 28 assists, 14 digs and three blocks. Hadley Hanson recorded 14 digs and four ace serves. Baleigh Nachtigal had 13 digs, and Regan Hoffman added seven kills and nine digs in the victory.
For KWL, which finished at 20-10, Dani Deffenbaugh posted 10 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Ryann Nielsen recorded 10 kills, eight assists and two blocks. Madison Heath added 18 digs and three ace serves.
Region 4B
Freeman 3, Scotland 0
FREEMAN — The Freeman Flyers punched their ticket to the Class B volleyball SoDak 16 with a 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 victory over Scotland in the Region 4B Tournament on Thursday in Freeman.
Freeman, the 12th seed, will take on fifth-seeded Jones County (30-1).
Kate Miller finished with 11 kills and nine digs, and Cami Fransen had 29 assists and nine digs for Freeman (20-9), which advances to the state-qualifier round on Nov. 8. Erin Uecker posted seven kills, eight digs and four blocks. Zenovia Butler finished with six kills, 17 digs and two ace serves. Ashlin Jacobsen had six kills, 10 digs and five ace serves. Emily Mendel had two ace serves in the victory.
Trinity Bietz posted eight kills and 11 digs, and Grace Robb had six kills and 11 digs for Scotland (12-14). Martina DeBoer posted five kills and 11 digs. Claire Janish had 10 assists. Kalley Vitek added 15 digs, eight assists and two ace serves.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Gayville-Volin 2
GAYVILLE — Viborg-Hurley outlasted Gayville-Volin 26-24, 17-25, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13 in the Region 4B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Gayville.
The victory advanced the Cougars (19-12) to the SoDak 16. Viborg-Hurley will face top-seeded Warner (33-2) on Nov. 8.
Gayville-Volin finished with a 20-11 record.
Coral Mason finished with 32 kills and 36 digs for Viborg-Hurley. Denae Mach had 22 kills and 36 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 54 assists and 24 digs. Charley Nelson had 22 digs. Estelle Lee finished with 18 digs and two ace serves. Jenna Graves finished with 12 digs and two ace serves, and Addison Huth added seven kills in the victory.
For Gayville-Volin, Maia Achten had 31 kills and 21 assists. Keeley Larson posted 44 assists and three ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng had 25 digs and Aliza Westrum added seven kills for the Raiders.
Region 5B
TDA 3, Wess. Springs 2
BONESTEEL — Tripp-Delmont-Armour outlasted Wessington Springs 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-27, 16-14 in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Bonesteel.
The victory advanced TDA (25-4) to the Class B SoDak 16 on Tuesday, facing eighth-seeded Castlewood (21-7). Wessington Springs finishes at 24-9.
Megan Reiner finished with 29 kills and 27 digs for TDA. Gracey Schatz had 16 kills and 20 digs. Hannah Stremick posted 48 assists, eight kills and 24 digs. Faith Goehring posted 20 digs. Mia Reiner had 16 digs, Callie Westendorf posted 15 digs and Morgan Gemar added 14 digs in the victory.
Avery Orth posted 21 kills, 21 digs and six blocks for Wessington Springs. Alyssa Grohs finished with 36 assists and 33 digs. Sarah Poncelow posted nine kills. Raylee Fagerhaug had 28 assists and Carissa Scheel added eight kills and three ace serves for the Spartans.
Burke 3, Gregory 0
BONESTEEL — Top-seeded Burke earned a spot in the Class B volleyball SoDak 16 with a 25-8, 25-13, 25-6 victory over Gregory in the Region 5B Tournament, Thursday in Bonesteel.
Adisyn Indahl finished with 17 kills, 13 digs and six ace serves for Burke (30-4), which will play Kadoka Area (16-14) in the state-qualifier round on Nov. 8. Elly Witt had 14 assists, nine digs and four ace serves. Kailee Frank had seven kills, eight digs and three ace serves. Elle Johnson posted 11 digs, and Ava Sargent added eight assists and two ace serves in the victory.
Jordan Svatos had six assists and Cassidy Keiser had 10 digs for Gregory. Bridget Eliason posted nine digs and Asia VanDerWerff added three kills in the effort.
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley moved within a victory of a state tournament berth with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-15 victory over Tea Area in the Region 4A Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
Dakota Valley, 25-7, advances to the Class A SoDak 16 on Nov. 8. The Panthers, the sixth seed, will take on Baltic (21-5).
Tea Area finishes at 10-20.
Sophie Tuttle posted 10 kills and eight digs to lead a balanced Dakota Valley attack. Claire Munch posted eight kills and eight digs. Jorja Vandenhul had eight kills and two ace serves. Logan Miller finished with 33 assists and 14 digs. Addie Kleis had seven kills and Kate VanRoyan added 23 digs in the victory.
For Tea Area, Lizzy Spah led the way with eight kills, three blocks and 15 digs. Jillian Huenink posted 17 assists. Kalli Boom had eight digs, Claire Hank finished with three ace serves and Mara Grant added two blocks for the Titans.
