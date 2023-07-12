Yankton Post 12 improved to 22-11 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Brandon Valley in American Legion baseball action on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Field.
In the opener, Drew Ryken tossed a four-hit shutout in a 5-0 Yankton victory.
Mac Ryken had three hits and two RBI for Yankton. Lucas Kampshoff doubled twice. Drew Ryken also had two hits. Matthew Sheldon had a hit and two RBI. Rugby Ryken, Josh Sheldon and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Nicholas Lohr doubled for Brandon Valley. Ty Peyton, Dawson Mork and Nathan Meyers each had a hit in the effort.
Drew Ryken tossed an efficient game, striking out just one in the seven-inning contest. Tayden Mitchell took the loss.
Yankton answered Brandon Valley’s three-run top of the fifth with four runs in the bottom of the frame to claim a 6-3 victory in the nightcap.
Drew Ryken, Matthew Sheldon, Cody Oswald, Mac Ryken and Jace McCorkell each had a hit for Yankton, with McCorkell driving in two runs.
Ryland Carroll had two hits and Aiden Zerr had a hit and two RBI for Brandon Valley. Meyers, Nolan Pudwill and Sam Sejnoha each had a hit in the effort.
Matthew Sheldon pitched five innings, taking a no-hitter into the fifth, for the victory. Tate Ivers took the loss, striking out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
Yankton travels to Renner on Monday.
Juniors: Brandon Valley 6-6, Yankton 5-5
BRANDON — Brandon Valley claimed a pair of 6-5, eight-inning, victories over Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Wednesday in Brandon.
In the opener, Austin Gobel had two hits for Yankton. Owen Wishon, Frankie In’t Veld and Tyson Prouty each had a hit.
Trey Sager took the loss, allowing one run in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Cohen Zahrbock started, striking out four in his five innings of work.
Gobel, Prouty and Sager each had a hit for Yankton in the nightcap. Prouty drove in two runs.
Easton Nelson struck out five in 1 2/3 innings of relief, taking the loss. Prouty struck out three in his four innings of work. Wishon had two strikeouts in relief.
Yankton travels to Aberdeen on Saturday.
