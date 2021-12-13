CANISTOTA — The Canistota School Board voted Monday to end the school district’s football cooperative with Freeman. The decision was first reported by the Freeman Courier.
The ‘Pride’ co-op was formed in 2017 and won nine-man state titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Canistota-Freeman lost in the Class 9AA championship in 2021.
With Canistota deciding to stand alone for football, the Freeman School District will have to weigh its options moving forward. The Freeman School Board also met on Monday. Its next scheduled meeting is Jan. 10.
