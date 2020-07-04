CROFTON, Neb. — Crofton’s Tyler Priest tossed a complete game eight-hitter, striking out 11, in a 3-2 Bluejays victory over Wynot on Friday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Carter Roach had two hits and two RBI to lead Crofton. Jared Wiebelhaus doubled. Alec Martin had a hit and a RBI. Corey Roach, Nick Hegge, Austin Hegge and Seth Wiebelhaus each had a hit in the victory.
Lee Heimes posted a double, a single and a RBI for Wynot. Jalen Wieseler also had two hits. Jackson Sudbeck posted a RBI double, and Dawson Sudbeck, Kyle Wiepen and Ryan Heimes each had a hit in the effort.
Wieseler took the loss, striking out five.
Both teams host Irene next, Crofton on Sunday and Wynot on Tuesday.
WYNOT 100 000 010 — 2
CROFTON 102 000 00X — 3
Jalen Wieseler and Kyle Wiepen; Tyler Priest and Alec Martin
Irene 13, Scotland 5
IRENE — Irene rallied from a 5-2 deficit with the help of a pair of four-hit nights in a 13-5 victory over Scotland in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday in Irene.
Simon Healy posted two doubles and two singles for Irene. Adam Gale had a double and three singles. Matt Sees and Dustin Livingston each had two doubles, Tate Gale doubled and singled, and Preston Gall added two hits in the victory.
Scott Ulmer doubled and singled for Scotland. Dalton Mogck also had two hits.
Jamison Kleinsasser pitched into the eighth inning to claim the victory. Hunter Martin took the loss, going the distance.
Both teams are back in action on Sunday. Irene travels to Crofton, while Scotland hosts the Yankton Lakers.
SCOTLAND 320 000 000 — 5 8 2
IRENE 201 012 07X — 13 18 2
Hunter Martin and Dalton Mogck; Jamison Kleinsasser, Matt Sees (8) and Tate Gale
Tabor 17, Lesterville 0
LESTERVILLE — Tabor blasted three home runs on the way to a 17-0 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Prestin White went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI to lead Tabor. Joey Slama also had three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI. Chase Kortan and Beau Rothschadl each had a home run and a single, with Rothschadl driving in three runs. Austin White and Sam Caba each had two hits. Zach Sutera, Chris Sutera, Bryce Scieszinski and Cole Uecker each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Edler had two of Lesterville’s three hits. Brandon Nickolite also had a hit.
Scieszinski went the distance in the shutout victory. Ethan Wishon took the loss, striking out seven in a complete game effort.
Both teams return to action on Sunday. Tabor travels to Freeman, while Lesterville travels to the Yankton Tappers.
TABOR 020 730 5 — 17 18 2
LESTERVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Bryce Scieszinski and Joey Slama; Ethan Wishon and Michael Drotzmann
Platte 10, Corsica-Stickney 5
CORSICA — Platte scored five runs in the top of the 10th to claim a 10-5 victory over Corsica-Stickney in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Friday.
Michael Buitenbos had three hits, including a double, to lead Platte. Derek Soukup also had three hits. Ryan Allen and Richard Sternberg each doubled and singled. Jarod Severson also had two hits. Hunter Hewitt and Tait Sibbel each had a hit in the victory.
Kris Menning doubled and singled, and Blake Moke had two hits for Corsica-Stickney. Ryan Buck, Aaron Groeneweg, Chad Wentland and Gavin Zomer each had a hit for the Horned Frogs.
Grant Lang pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Killer Tomatoes, striking out five, to earn the victory. Nathan Blom, who came on in relief of starter Ross Kortan, took the loss. Kortan struck out eight batters in his nine innings of work.
The teams meet again today (Saturday) in Platte.
PLATTE 020 030 000 5 — 10 14 2
CORSICA-STICKNEY 300 002 000 0 — 5 8 4
Legion
Parkston 17, Alexandria 8
ALEXANDRIA — Parkston overcame an early 7-4 deficit to claim a 17-8 victory over Alexandria in American Legion baseball action on Friday in Alexandria.
Caden Lenz went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead Parkston. Rylan Leischner had three hits. John Akre doubled and singled. Nate Boettcher also had two hits. Ragen Weber and Max Scott each doubled. Landon Sudbeck, Cade Gemar and Sutton Hohn each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Feiner had two hits for Alexandria. Reggie Slaba and Ben Laufman each had a hit.
Lenz pitched six innings of relief, striking out six, for the win. Slaba took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work.
Parkston travels to Tabor on Monday. Alexandria hosts Platte-Geddes on Wednesday.
Hartington Juniors 8, Plainview 4
PLAINVIEW, Neb. — Hartington scored two runs in three consecutive innings on the way to an 8-4 victory over Plainview in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Friday in Plainview, Nebraska.
Owen Dendinger had three hits, and Brett Kleinschmit doubled and singled for Hartington. Jude Krie also doubled. Carter Arens, Lucas Wortman and Lane Heimes each had a hit in the victory.
Jaxon Bernecker pitched four innings, striking out seven, for the win.
