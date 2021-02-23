Eighteen days.
That will be how long it’s been between games for the Mount Marty University men’s basketball team.
Just shy of three weeks.
The Lancers have known for nearly that amount of time, as well, who they will play in tonight’s (Wednesday) 8 p.m. opening round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament: Mount Marty, the No. 8 seed, will play top-seeded Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mount Marty last took the court on Feb. 6, when it lost at Northwestern. Since that date, the Lancers have embraced the chance to get away for a bit and recover any nagging ailments.
“Coach gave us some time to rest and recover, which was huge,” senior Jailen Billings said. “When we came back, we’ve been really focused.”
It’s not been quite the season that Mount Marty put together a season ago when it won 20 games, but the Lancers (9-16) were able to conclude the final few weeks of the regular season with a fluid roster, according to head coach Todd Lorensen.
“It probably hurts us to have not played these last few weeks, because I do think we were trending in a good direction,” he said.
“In that Northwestern game (Feb. 6), that was the most consistent we’ve been for 40 minutes.”
Between injuries, illness and mid-season additions, the Lancers hadn’t really had their main lineup available at the same time until those final few games.
Tyrell Harper, one of those additions, leads Mount Marty in scoring (16.5) and rebounding (9.1) in his eight games. Billings is second in scoring (15.8 ppg), while Elijah Pappas (13.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 3.7 apg) has been a do-it-all threat.
Chad Moran (8.1 ppg, 3 rpg) has been limited to 11 games due to injury, while Luke Ronsiek (6.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Allen Wilson (6 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Kade Stearns (5.7 ppg) have all been regular fixtures. Yankton native Cooper Cornemann also joined the team mid-season and has averaged 5 points and 2.1 rebounds.
“We’ve been playing pretty well lately and the guys are coming together, so it’s definitely a possibility,” Billings said.
That ‘possibility’ would be for Mount Marty to pull the upset over Morningside, which has won four straight GPAC regular season titles.
The Lancers, though, are again confident because both meetings this season have been close: Mount Marty lost 68-58 down in Sioux City back in November and then lost 78-71 at home last month.
“Over the course of a season, they’ve earned the right to be the number one seed,” Lorensen said, “but in chunks of time, we’ve proven we can play with anybody and beat anybody.”
The fact that Lancers have proven that against Morningside gives Mount Marty what Lorensen calls a ‘quiet confidence.’
“We don’t have to get all loud and puff our chests out,” he said. “The guys in our program know we can put together a game plan and can go execute to win a big conference tournament game on the road.”
There’s also a sense of confidence because Mount Marty did exactly that a year ago: It won a conference tournament game on the road. Last season, the Lancers, as the No. 6 seed, upset Dordt in the first round but then lost to Dakota Wesleyan in the semifinals.
If Mount Marty beats Morningside tonight, it would play at either No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan or No. 5 Concordia in Saturday’s semifinals. The GPAC Tournament champion garners an automatic berth to the NAIA National Tournament (the runner-up gains the berth if the regular season champion, Morningside, wins the conference tournament).
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.