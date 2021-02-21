HARRISBURG — Brecli Honner scored 18 points to lead Harrisburg past Aberdeen Central 43-38 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Emilee Boyer added 14 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.
For Aberdeen Central, Brooklyn Kusler led the way with 16 points. Abby Kopecky added 13 points.
Both teams are now 16-2. Harrisburg hosts Huron on Tuesday. Aberdeen Central hosts Mitchell on Feb. 26.
Stevens 56, R.C. Central 54, 2 OT
RAPID CITY — Rapid City Stevens outlasted Rapid City Central 56-54 in double-overtime on Saturday.
Jayda McNabb finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Stevens. Kenadi Rising and Jill Delzer each scored 12 points in the victory.
Allison Richards scored a game-high 15 points off the bench for Central. Jordon Heckert and Sadie Glade each scored 11 points. Josie Hill added 10 points for the Cobblers.
Stevens, 13-5, travels to Sturgis on Friday. Central, 9-8, travels to Brandon Valley on Thursday before heading to Yankton on Friday.
STEVENS (13-5) 9 10 18 7 6 6 — 56
CENTRAL (9-8) 12 14 10 8 6 4 — 54
