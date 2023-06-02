ABERDEEN — Having lost the previous three meetings by a combined score of 44-5, Dakota Valley was ready to try just about anything against unbeaten West Central.
Starting an eighth grade pitcher.
Playing four outfielders and three infielders.
The outcome, though, was still the same.
West Central scored in four of six runs, capping it with a seven-run sixth, to claim a 16-2 victory over Dakota Valley in the semifinals of the South Dakota State Class A High School Softball Tournament.
“They were as advertised,” said Dakota Valley head coach T.C. Weinandt. “We did what we could to keep them off balance. But then they got going.”
Izzy Parsons had a game-high five hits for West Central. The Panthers tried a number of different shifts to thwart the Trojans’ leadoff hitter, but she bunted in front or slapped it past each one.
“She’s just tough,” Weinandt said. “She does that every game, gets a hit or forces an error.”
Also for West Central, Caitlyn Hoff had two doubles and two singles, driving in five. Jocelyn Nilson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI. Kaylee Olson had three hits, including a double. Elisabeth Miller had two hits and Emillee Stofferahn added a hit for the Trojans.
Five different players had one hit each for Dakota Valley: Emma Wiese, Avry Trotter, Brennan Trotter, Logan Miller and Emma Barnett.
Stofferahn struck out four in three innings for the win. Hoff pitched the final three innings, striking out six in a shutout effort. Barnett took the loss.
Dakota Valley pitched Barnett, an eighth grader, to start the game in the hopes the slower pitches might keep the Trojans off balance. After the first four Trojans reached, scoring the game’s first three runs, the strategy worked for nearly an entire trip through the West Central order.
But West Central got two more off the youngster in the third, sending the Panthers to the bullpen for Brennan Trotter.
“We had that mapped out from the beginning,” Weinandt said of the pitching strategy. “We threw the eighth grader first, because they’ve been thrown off by slower pitchers in the past. But we had our (designated player) waiting because we knew we couldn’t get away with it for too long.”
The Trojans were ready, ripping five hits and scoring four runs in the fourth. After the Panthers got out of a jam in the fifth, West Central sent 11 batters to the plate in the sixth, ending the game by the 10-run rule.
West Central advances to a championship showdown with Tea Area, who outslugged Dell Rapids 22-9 in the other semifinal. The Panthers will play Dell Rapids in the third place game, a 3 p.m. start.
“Dells has about as good of bats as West Central, but there’s a little more opportunity on the scoring side,” Weinandt said. “They have one really good pitcher, and they lean on that girl.
Elk Point-Jefferson 14, Beresford 6
Elk Point-Jefferson jumped out to an 8-0 led and claimed a 14-6 victory over Beresford in consolation action on Friday.
Josie Curry went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Elk Point-Jefferson. Cera Schmtiz had two hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Grace Schuh doubled and singled, driving in three. Sophia Giorgio, Hannah Nearman and Nicole Wells each had two hits. Alyssa Chytka, Grace Griffin and Jezmarie Stultz-Praster each had a hit for the Huskies.
Halle Livingston doubled and singled, driving in three, for Beresford. Harley Koth also had two hits. Keely Merrigan, Lily Seivert and Jaiden Johnson each had a hit for the Watchdogs.
Regan Rasmussen picked up the win in relief. Brenna Dann took the loss, striking out six.
Elk Point-Jefferson, 11-8, will face Madison (16-4) in the fifth place game. Beresford (10-12) draws Lennox (5-9) in the seventh place contest.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.