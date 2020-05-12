Growing up in Yankton, Cooper Cornemann wanted to leave his mark. If he hadn’t before, it was officially left on Tuesday.
Cornemann was presented with the Class AA Boys’ Basketball ‘Spirit of Su’ Award during a private ceremony at Yankton High School Tuesday morning.
Cornemann is the third Yankton athlete and first Buck to earn the honor, typically presented during the state basketball tournament. One of the two Yankton girls to earn the honor is Ketty (Cornemann) Paula, one of Cooper’s older sisters. Heather (Nelson) Olson is the other.
Cooper and Ketty are the first set of Class AA siblings to each be named ‘Spirit of Su’ since the award first began in the 1993-94 school year.
“I think it’s cool that there are only three of these awards in Yankton, and two of them are at my house,” he said. “So that’s something special, too.”
The award is presented by the “Visions of SuAnne” Foundation, in coordination with the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association and the South Dakota High School Activities Association, to a senior student-athlete from a state tournament team, an individual who, as the description of the award in the state tournament says, “exemplifies SuAnne Big Crow’s life.” Achievements on and off the court, including academics and community involvement, are listed as criteria.
The guard and South Dakota State recruit — following his sisters Ketty and Chloe (now Rotert) to Brookings — did not know he had earned the award until SDHSAA assistant executive director John Krogstrand walked into the YHS gym with the star quilt that is awarded to ‘Spirit of Su’ honorees.
Cornemann knew of the award, but was not well-versed in its significance until he called Paula to tell her about winning it.
“Ketty won the award, but I was a little too young to realize what it was and what it meant,” Cooper said. He would have been just 4 years old when the oldest of his three sisters claimed the honor in 2006. “She just said that it’s a little bit bigger than basketball itself. It’s not an award for who the best basketball player is, or something like that, it’s an award for what you’ve done in your community, what you’ve done for your team, how you lead your team and how you represent your community.”
On the court, Cornemann earned first-team all-state honors for the Bucks, helping the squad to a 17-4 record and the top seed in the cancelled state tournament. He averaged 14.9 points per game and led the Bucks with 38 made three-pointers. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
Yankton head coach Chris Haynes felt that how Cornemann has handled two “once-in-a-lifetime” disappointments also helped his point guard earn the recognition.
“They saw how Cooper handled himself the last two years. Last year out in Rapid, things didn’t go our way, and Cooper handled that, a once-in-a-lifetime situation that he handled appropriately,” Haynes said, referring to Yankton’s state semifinal loss on a shot that appeared to still be in the shooter’s hand at the buzzer. “Then this year, a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that takes away your state tournament as a senior. Not only that, but when your team’s the number one seed going in.
“Those things are not easy to handle, but the committee saw that Cooper handled them great.”
Cornemann has also been active helping with youth camps in his two primary sports, basketball and football. He said he chooses to help with camps because others did for him when he was a younger player.
“Any camp that’s held for football or basketball, I try to help out,” he said. “You want to see all the high school players when you’re a little kid, especially someone that is on the court and is doing well.”
According to Haynes, Cornemann wasn’t just “there,” he was active in helping make those camps a positive experience for future Bucks.
“He was always great working with the kids at camp,” Haynes said. “He was always one of the favorites for the kids to come up and talk to, or play one-on-one or shoot around with at camps. Overall, his personality, the way he conducted himself.”
Besides looking up to the older Bucks players, Cornemann also looked at the long YHS hallway lined by trophy cases and imagined seeing his name in there.
“I’ve always wanted to, ever since I was little, make history for Yankton,” he said. “I always thought it would be cool for people to see your name when they walk through the activities hallway with all of the awards. I’ve always wanted to have my name somewhere in there.”
Also honored were Emma Osmundson of Sioux Falls Lincoln (AA girls), Maxwell Nielson of Sioux Valley (A boys), Morgan Hammerbeck of Winner (A girls), Nicholas Sayler of White River (B Boys) and Sydnie Schauer of Faith (B girls).
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.