SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley held off Winner-Colome 4-3 in the semifinals of the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
The victory sends the Panthers (15-2) to the championship game, today (Wednesday) against defending champion Dell Rapids.
Ashton Pick had a hit and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies, Jake Pruchniak and Garrett Anderson each had a hit.
Charley Pravecek doubled and singled, driving in two, for Winner-Colome. Adam Bohnet tripled. Pierce Nelson, Aidan Barfuss and Eathan Bartels each had a hit for the Royals, who outhit the Panthers 6-4.
Pruchniak pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out 10, for the win. Ethan Anema got the final four outs for the Panthers, three by strikeout. Joey Cole took the loss, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Dell Rapids 7, Madison 0
SIOUX FALLS — Dell Rapids’ Tyler Tjaden pitched six shutout innings, striking out nine, in a 7-0 victory over Madison in the semifinals of the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Dylan Mathis and Jack Henry each had two hits for Dell Rapids (17-2), which will play Dakota Valley in the championship game today (Wednesday). Landon Ruesink tripled, C.J. Smith doubled, and Brayden Pankonen and Treyse Eastman each had a hit in the victory.
Aspen Dahl had two of Madison’s three hits. Riley Kearin added a double.
Tjaden earned the victory, with Will Jaton pitching a scoreless seventh. Nathan Ricke took the loss.
Quarterfinals
Dakota Valley 6, West Central 5
SIOUX FALLS — Dakota Valley outlasted West Central 6-5 in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.
Randy Rosenquist had two hits and three RBI for Dakota Valley. Ethan Anema also had two hits. Isaac Bruns and Tyler Schutte each had a hit in the victory.
Grafton Stroup doubled and singled for West Central. Duece Sherrard also had two hits. Braden Herr added a hit.
Brayden Major struck out four in five innings of work for the win. Stroup went the distance in the loss, striking out seven.
West Central finished with a 12-3 record.
Madison 13, PGDCWL 5
SIOUX FALLS — Madison jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three innings and coasted to a 13-5 victory over the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers in the opening round of the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Nathan Ricke went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI to lead Madison. Trey Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Mason Kennington went 2-for-2 with a triple. Aspen Dahl doubled, and Peyton Wolf and Michael Peters each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Olsen, Caden Foxley and Grayson Hanson each doubled and singled for the Honkers. Aiden Bultje also had two hits in the effort.
Dahl struck out five in 2 1/3 innings of work for the win. Dawson Hoffman took the loss.
The Honkers finished with a 13-1 record.
Winner-Colome 5, Redfield Area 2
SIOUX FALLS — Winner-Colome rallied from an early deficit to end Redfield Area’s perfect season with a 5-2 decision in the quarterfinals of the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls.
Aiden Barfuss went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI to lead Winner-Colome. Eathan Bartels also had three hits. Jack Peters posted two hits. Pierce Nelson, Joey Cole, Charley Pravecek and Ashon Klein each had a hit.
Camden Osborn had two hits for Redfield Area (15-1). Seven other Muskrats had one hit.
Bartels went the distance in the win. Fehi Faonelua took the loss.
