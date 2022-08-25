ABERDEEN — Season two of Mount Marty football began with something season one didn’t have.
A victory.
Mount Marty roared to a 21-3 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-10 victory over Presentation in the season opener for both squads. The game marked the inaugural “Catholic Cup” game between the Lancers and Saints, as well as the first-ever non-conference game for MMU.
The Lancers took advantage of big plays, with four of their six touchdowns coming from 50 yards or more.
Two were touchdown passes by Ken Gay, passes of 50 and 56 yards to Jonah Miyazawa. Gay also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to Rex Ryken.
Tyree Morrison’s 51-yard scoring run put the Lancers on the board. Ka’ua Nishigaya had a 52-yard scoring run in the second quarter.
Isaiah Thompson had the Lancers’ other score on a 4-yard run.
Gay finished with 302 yards and three touchdowns on the day, with half of that going to Miyazawa on three passes. Ryken caught five passes for 73 yards, with Fitzgerald recording five catches for 64 yards.
Morrison rushed for 83 yards, with Thompson posting 74 yards.
Defensively, Drew Pendleton had four tackles, three for loss, for MMU. Clayton Byer and Jacoby Watts also had three stops.
Daryl Coston had the lone Saints score, a 1-yard dive with 4:30 to play. Luiz Ferreira hit a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter for Presentation.
Braxton Bates led the PC defense, posting nine tackles, 2 1/2 for loss, and an interception.
Mount Marty is off this coming week before opening Great Plains Athletic play at Hastings on Sept. 10.
