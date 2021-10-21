PARKSTON — Second-seeded Parkston outlasted Bon Homme 20-15 in the opening round of the Class 9AA football playoffs, Thursday in Parkston.
The Trojans (7-2) advance to host Garretson (5-4) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 28. Garretson advanced with a 28-7 upset of Hamlin in the opening round.
Kaleb Weber passed for 99 yards and two scores for Parkston. Cole Prunty rushed for 84 yards and caught two passes for 39 yards. Max Scott had two catches for 40 yards and a score. Peyton Albrecht rushed for 60 yards, and had a 20-yard touchdown catch. Brayden Jervik rushed for 61 yards and a score in the victory.
Isaac Crownover rushed for 105 yards and two scores, and caught nine passes for 61 yards for Bon Homme. Riley Rothschadl passed for 135 yards. Logan Winkler caught six passes for 67 yards for the Cavaliers.
Peyton Albrecht had eight tackles for Parkston. Jervik and Ethan Poore each had seven stops in the win.
Cooper Chapin made 12 stops for Bon Homme. Crownover and Jacob Denten each made 10 tackles.
BON HOMME (3-6) 0 8 0 7 — 15
PARKSTON (7-2) 8 0 6 6 — 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.