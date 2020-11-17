VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit is pleased to announce nonconference matchups with Lipscomb, Wichita State and Bradley this December.
The Coyotes play host to Lipscomb for their home opener on Dec. 6 at 1 p.m., while both Wichita State (Dec. 10) and Bradley (Dec. 18) will be road games.
“We are really looking forward to tipping off our season in less than two weeks,” said Plitzuweit. “We have a very challenging nonconference schedule this season and that is highlighted by playing in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic against the No. 1 team in the nation in South Carolina, No. 21 Gonzaga and the storied program of Oklahoma. We then return home for a matchup against Lipscomb, which will be the first time we have faced the Bisons and it will certainly be great to be back home in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Then we go on the road to start series with two very good teams in Wichita State and Bradley.
“We are also in conversations with a few teams about one or possibly two more games yet, so stay tuned on our social media accounts!”
Bradley, coming off a 22-7 season, was picked a program-best second in the Missouri Valley preseason poll. The game will feature a battle between the Summit League Preseason Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven for the Coyotes and MVC Preseason Player of the Year Lasha Petree for the Braves. Petree, one of 50 women named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List, averaged 16.5 points, four rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last year. The Braves return more than 80 percent of their scoring from last season’s squad.
Wichita State was selected sixth in the American preseason poll, the highest preseason nod for the Shockers as a member of the American. The Shockers are led by senior guard Mariah McCully who was picked to the preseason all-American Conference second team. She led the Shockers last season in scoring (12.6 ppg) and steals (56).
Lipscomb was picked seventh in the ASUN preseason poll. The Bisons are led by preseason all-ASUN pick Taylor Clark. She averaged a team-high 14.3 points per game last season while shooting 50.4 percent from the field. She also led the Bisons in rebounding with 5.2 boards per game. Clark was also the fan-voted ASUN Preseason Player of the Year for the second-straight season.
This marks the program’s first meetings with Lipscomb and Bradley. South Dakota and Wichita State will meet for the seventh time with the series currently tied 3-3. The Coyotes have won both games with the Shockers during Plitzuweit’s tenure.
The slate is in addition to the Coyotes’ season-opening tournament, the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, from Nov. 28-30. The addition of these three games brings the Coyotes’ total for regular season contests to 22, with room to add up to three more games for the NCAA maximum of 25 this season.
South Dakota tips off the season on Nov. 28 with No. 1 South Carolina.
