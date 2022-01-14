Brynlee Sabers and Makenna Tronnes each recorded hat tricks as Mitchell downed Yankton 10-1 in girls’ varsity hockey action on Friday at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center.
Sabers also had an assist for Mitchell. Brooke Jarman had a goal and two assists. Kelsey Amick, Samantha Kludt and Reese Amick each had a goal and an assist. Tiffany Hatwan and Tristen Zimmer each had an assist in the victory.
Hailey Bottolfson scored for Yankton.
Sadie Kludt stopped 14 shots in goal for Mitchell. Jayda Tjeerdsma made 32 saves for Yankton.
Yankton makes a return trip to Mitchell today (Saturday).
