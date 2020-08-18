BRANDON — The Yankton Bucks improved by six strokes to hold on to fifth place in the 15-team Warrior-Lynx Invitational. The two-day event concluded on Tuesday at Brandon Golf Course. The first round was played Monday at Willow Run in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Lincoln, which posted the day’s low round for a second straight day, pulled away for an eight-stroke victory. The Patriots’ final round 301 gave the squad a 600, beating out the Knights (608) and Harrisburg (612). Watertown finished fourth (618), followed by the Bucks (624).
Lincoln’s Nash Stenberg shot a final round 69 to finish at 143, two strokes better than teammate Bennett Geraets and Harrisburg’s Will Allen for medalist honors. Watertown’s Jake Olson was fourth at 147, four strokes off the pace.
Yankton was led by Landon Moe, who shot a final round 73 to tie for 10th at 151. Austin Frick shot 79 on Tuesday to tie for 14th at 155. Jimmie Cunningham tied for 18th at 157. Dawson Vellek posted a 161 to tie for 26th. Gavin Haselhorst tied for 30th at 164. Easton Vellek finished in a tie for 47th, scoring 172.
Yankton returns to Sioux Falls on Thursday, taking on Lincoln and Washington at Elmwood Golf Course. The triangular is set for 1 p.m.
