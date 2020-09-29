OMAHA, Neb. —Mount Marty University improved by 15 strokes over the first round, but still rank 11th after the second round of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships, Tuesday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha, Nebraska.
Morningside showed a four-stroke improvement on its first round score, stretching its lead over Doane to 21 strokes with a two-day score of 586. Northwestern (610), Midland (613) and Dordt (625) round out the first five.
Morningside’s Jonny Douglas shot a 5-under 67 to take the tournament lead at the midway point with a two-day score of 139. Doane’s Conor Schubring, the first round leader, sits three strokes back at 142. Morningside’s Sam Storey is third with a two-day score of 1-over 145.
MMU shot a 363 on Tuesday, the highest score by 28 strokes, to land at 741 at the midway point of the tournament. The Lancers sit 47 strokes behind 10th place Hastings.
Jackson Faber had MMU’s low round Tuesday with an 89. He has a two-day score of 181.
Damion Bresee is the top Lancer after two rounds, tied for 47th at 179. Noah Jewett is at 189, Zach Mauch at 194 and Sully Lewis at 197.
The tournament concludes with two rounds at Dakota Dunes Country Club in the spring. The date of those rounds will be determined at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.